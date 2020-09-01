One week after administrators recommended that the Merrimack High School football season not move forward, the school board voted Monday that it will allow the team to play.
For many student athletes, their sports teams are equally important as their academics, said school board member Brandi Nunez. Sports provide so much value that often is not taught at home or in the classroom, she said.
Football is taking place in all New England states this fall, agreed Laurie Rothhaus, another board member, stressing the importance of teens spending time with their friends and building leadership skills.
Athletics is an extension of the classroom, she said.
The board voted unanimously to allow the football season to move forward.
Superintendent Mark McLaughlin originally recommended that football not take place this year.
“The information that we have suggests that is the one sport that it is harder to put precautions in place to keep it safe,” said McLaughlin. “… We just didn’t feel comfortable putting our students in that place.”
Still, he said the district will do everything it can to support the board’s decision and make it as safe as possible for the football players.
Parent Kevin Sadowski urged school officials to allow the football season, maintaining there are new helmets with cage covers and face shields to keep the athletes safe and mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Precautions have been taken all summer long among the football players, according to Sadowksi, who said the season can continue safely with extra mitigation efforts.
Some schools in the region are still deciding whether to move forward with football. Teams within the Manchester and Nashua school districts are starting their school years in a fully remote setting, meaning their football players will not be interacting with the larger student body. And, in Bedford, it was determined that the football season may progress if the players opt for fully remote schooling instead of the hybrid option being offered in that district.
“All of those student athletes are remote, at least for the first month,” school board member Andy Schneider said of teams in Nashua, Manchester and Bedford.
He questioned whether Merrimack should consider limiting its football players to remote instruction as well.
“Going down that road begs the question about what is more important -- our athletics or our academics,” said McLaughlin, adding he would be very reluctant to endorse that model.
Athletic director Mike Soucy said many athletes struggled during remote learning in the spring.
“I really believe we are disadvantaging some of them,” Soucy said of the concept of requiring football players to participate in fully remote school.
The board authorized the start of the official football season, and agreed to allow the football players to attend hybrid schooling if they desire. Face masks will be encouraged during play, and other safety protocols will also be in place.