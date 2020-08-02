New York Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes opted out of the 2020 season on Sunday, according to general manager Brodie Van Wagenen.
Cespedes' decision was announced after Sunday's 4-0 loss to the Atlanta Braves.
Cespedes didn't show up for the game, prompting concern for his safety after the Mets said they didn't know his whereabouts and were unsuccessful in contacting him.
Van Wagenen said after the game that he heard from Cespedes' agent in the middle of the game, and that was when he learned the 34-year-old was opting out.
Van Wagenen said Cespedes' decision was due to "COVID-related issues." He said there had been no previous conversations about Cespedes opting out.