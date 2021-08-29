Aug 29, 2021; Williamsport, PA, USA; Great Lakes Region (Michigan) coach Guido Ulin (center) celebrates with catcher Cameron Thorning (23) after beating Great Lakes Region (Ohio) 5-2 during the Little League World Series Championship game at Howard J. Lamade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports
Michigan’s Taylor North Little Leaguer All-Stars completed a magical summer on Sunday with a 5-2 win over Ohio in the Little League World Series championship game in Williamsport, Pa.
“I always dreamed to play here, I’ve been watching it on TV my whole life,” Taylor North second baseman Gavin Ulin said. “I thought we might win a game or two and go home. To win it, it’s beyond emotions.”
With no international teams competing this season due to coronavirus concerns, two teams from each U.S. region advanced to the Little League World Series.
Michigan and Ohio, both from the Great Lakes Region, worked their way through the bracket to meet up in the championship game.
Michigan jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning to take control, thanks in large part to a Jackson Surma two-run single. Surma then added another two-run single in the fifth for a 5-1 advantage before Michigan staved off a late Ohio rally.
Ohio had its chances, loading the bases in the first, third and sixth innings, but went 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position.
Ohio’s sixth-inning rally ended when center fielder Jakob Furkas caught a fly ball for the final out of the game.
“When he caught it, I put my hands up and said ‘Let’s go!’” said Michigan’s Surma.
“The skill of baseball and athleticism of our players kind of got us through one today — and we’ll take that,” Rick Thorning said.
“As a coach, a father and a parent, it hasn’t sunk in yet. The emotions haven’t kicked in. Once we see everybody who has been waiting to celebrate with us, it’s going to be just awesome.”