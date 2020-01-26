Mikaela Shiffrin is at it again.
The former Lyme, N.H., resident on Sunday won the super-G competition in World Cup competition in Bansko, Bulgaria. The win followed a triumph in the downhill on Friday.
Sunday’s victory was her 66th career in World Cup competition, meaning she needs one more to equal Austrian Marcel Hirscher’s career total. Hirscher stands third on the all-time World Cup list, behind Ingemar Stenmark (86) and Lindsey Vonn (82).
The World Cup competition moves to Sochi, Russia, next weekend.