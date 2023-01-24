FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom

Mikaela Shiffrin moved past Lindsey Vonn on Tuesday, with one American skiing legend eclipsing another by winning the 83rd World Cup race of her unprecedented career, setting a record for women's Alpine racers and taking another step toward the all-time mark for a skier of any gender.

Shiffrin won a giant slalom race in the Italian resort of Kronplatz, beating runner-up Lara Gut-Behrami of Switzerland by 0.45 seconds for her ninth victory of the season. Her total is now one more than Vonn, the icon who preceded Shiffrin as the most dominant racer of all-time.