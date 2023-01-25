FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom

Mikaela Shiffrin took a record-extending 84th women’s Alpine skiing World Cup victory on Wednesday by completing a back-to-back giant slalom double in the Italian resort of Kronplatz.

On Tuesday, Shiffrin moved ahead of retired compatriot Lindsey Vonn with a record 83rd win. Wednesday, she dominated the first run and then prevailed by a hefty 0.82 seconds.