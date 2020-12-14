Former Lyme resident Mikaela Shiffrin on Monday won a World Cup ski race for the first time since January and for the first time since the death of her father 10 months ago.
In Courcheval, France, Shiffrin opened a lead after her first run in the giant slalom and beat runner-up Frederica Brignone by 0.82 seconds.
The victory marked Shiffrin’s 67th, tying her for third all-time with Marcel Hirscher of Austria. She stands second all-time among women, with American Lindsey Vonn’s 82 wins topping the charts. Sweden’s Ingemar Stenmark is the all-time leader with 86 triumphs.
Shiffrin, 25, did not compete the rest of the 2019-20 season after the death of her dad, Jeff, in February. She also did not compete in this season’s first race, a giant slalom in October in Austria.
She then placed second, fifth and fourth in three starts before Monday.
“After everything, it’s hard to believe that I could get back to this point,” she told NBC Sports after the race. “I’m really excited, but it’s also pretty sad because … I guess that’s obvious. So I guess we say bittersweet. That’s a little bit the name of the day.”
According to NBC Sports, Shiffrin’s next start will likely come Dec. 28 in Semmering, Austria.