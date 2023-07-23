Amina Suljevic, a member of the Bedford Swim Team, puts some distance between her and the other swimmers in the 100-yard breaststroke during Saturday’s first day of the Milford Rotary swim meet at Keyes Memorial Field and Pool. For more photos, see Page B3.
Longtime Milford Rotarian Bill Andrews, serving pizza, is one of the small army of Rotarians and their family members and friends who volunteer behind the scenes at the club’s annual swim meet. According to meet director Jim Rezzarday, their contributions make it possible for the club to host the meet.
DEAN SHALHOUP/UNION LEADER CORRESPONDENT
Two onlookers cheer on Seamus Balistreiri, a member of the Bedford Swim Team, as he makes the turn during the boys age 15-19 100-yard breaststroke finals at the Milford Rotary swim meet Saturday.
Dean Shalhoup/Union Leader Correspondent
Swimmers in one of the several heats in the girls 13-14 100-yard breaststroke launch from their platforms as timers and meet officials look on.
An estimated 500 swimmers ages 6-19 competed in the 58th annual Milford Rotary Club meet on Saturday and Sunday at Keyes Memorial Pool. The meet is considered the world’s longest-running Rotary organized and sponsored event.