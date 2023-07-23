Amina
Amina Suljevic, a member of the Bedford Swim Team, puts some distance between her and the other swimmers in the 100-yard breaststroke during Saturday’s first day of the Milford Rotary swim meet at Keyes Memorial Field and Pool. For more photos, see Page B3.

 DEAN SHALHOUP/UNION LEADER CORRESPONDENT

An estimated 500 swimmers ages 6-19 competed in the 58th annual Milford Rotary Club meet on Saturday and Sunday at Keyes Memorial Pool. The meet is considered the world’s longest-running Rotary organized and sponsored event.