The following are the individual winners from the 55th Milford Rotary Swim Meet last month at Keyes Memorial Park. The meet was held virtually, with swimmers competing at their club’s pools.
Girls 9-10 100-Yard IM: 1, Wilson, Addison, Milford Keyes Swim Team-NE, 1:37.67.
Boys 9-10 100-Yard IM: 1, Sherman, Elijah, Milford Keyes Swim Team-NE, 2:12.56.
Boys 11-12 200-Yard IM: 1, DeHoyos, Cole, YMCA of Greater Nashua Storm-NE, 2:41.14.
Girls 13-14 200-Yard IM: 1, Jewett, Cambria, YMCA of Greater Nashua Storm-NE, 2:22.96.
Boys 13-14 200-Yard IM: 1, Dua, Sahil, YMCA of Greater Nashua Storm-NE, 2:47.09.
Girls 15-19 200-Yard IM: 1, Beaudoin, Riley, YMCA of Greater Nashua Storm-NE, 2:40.04.
Girls 8 & Under 25-Yard Freestyle: 1, Demirdag, Beren, YMCA of Greater Nashua Storm-NE, 20.96.
Boys 8 & Under 25-Yard Freestyle: 1, Chabot, Shane, YMCA of Greater Nashua Storm-NE, 24.15.
Girls 9-10 50-Yard Freestyle: 1, Gilbert, Izzie, YMCA of Greater Nashua Storm-NE, 37.43.
Boys 9-10 50-Yard Freestyle: 1, Fiffield, Sean, Milford Keyes Swim Team-NE, 37.79.
Girls 11-12 50-Yard Freestyle: 1, Duprey, Caitrin, YMCA of Greater Nashua Storm-NE, 29.04.
Boys 11-12 50-Yard Freestyle: 1, Ablondi, Jack, Milford Keyes Swim Team-NE, 30.04.
Girls 13-14 100-Yard Freestyle: 1, Rizzuto, Gabriella, YMCA of Greater Nashua Storm-NE, 59.22.
Boys 13-14 100-Yard Freestyle: 1, Jewett, Dylan, YMCA of Greater Nashua Storm-NE, 55.75.
Girls 15-19 100-Yard Freestyle: 1, Cunanan, Ella, YMCA of Greater Nashua Storm-NE, 1:00.09.
Boys 15-19 100-Yard Freestyle: 1, Helmer, Noah, YMCA of Greater Nashua Storm-NE, 53.47.
Girls 8 & Under 25-Yard Breaststroke: 1, Ward, Samantha, Jasper Valley Swim Team-NE, 30.31.
Boys 8 & Under 25-Yard Breaststroke: 1, Cote, Logan, Jasper Valley Swim Team-NE, 28.83.
Girls 9-10 50-Yard Breaststroke: 1, Langfield, Olivia, Jasper Valley Swim Team-NE, 46.80.
Boys 9-10 50-Yard Breaststroke: 1, White, Thomas, YMCA of Greater Nashua Storm-NE, 52.16.
Girls 11-12 50-Yard Breaststroke: 1, Gregor, Liesel, Nashua Country Club-NE, 38.66.
Boys 11-12 50-Yard Breaststroke: 1, Reilly, Griffin, Nashua Country Club-NE, 38.86.
Girls 13-14 100-Yard Breaststroke: 1, Rizzuto, Gabriella, YMCA of Greater Nashua Storm-NE, 1:11.09.
Boys 13-14 100-Yard Breaststroke: 1, Jewett, Dylan, YMCA of Greater Nashua Storm-NE, 1:10.75.
Girls 15-19 100-Yard Breaststroke: 1, Strimling, Julia, YMCA of Greater Nashua Storm-NE, 1:29.50.
Boys 15-19 100-Yard Breaststroke: 1, Griffin, Eamon, Milford Keyes Swim Team-NE, 1:08.96.
Girls 11-12 200-Yard Freestyle: 1, Duprey, Caitrin, YMCA of Greater Nashua Storm-NE, 2:20.21.
Girls 13-14 200-Yard Freestyle: 1, Jeffers, Teagen, YMCA of Greater Nashua Storm-NE, 2:10.59.
Boys 13-14 200-Yard Freestyle: 1, Guarrera, Noah, Jasper Valley Swim Team-NE, 2:44.03.
Girls 15-19 200-Yard Freestyle: 1, Rezzarday, Victoria, Milford Keyes Swim Team-NE, 2:51.13.
Boys 15-19 200-Yard Freestyle: 1, Helmer, Noah, YMCA of Greater Nashua Storm-NE, 2:03.22.
Girls 8 & Under 25-Yard Backstroke: 1, Foley, Helena, Jasper Valley Swim Team-NE, 25.85.
Boys 8 & Under 25-Yard Backstroke: 1, Cote, Logan, Jasper Valley Swim Team-NE, 25.11.
Girls 9-10 50-Yard Backstroke: 1, Evinson, Avery, YMCA of Greater Nashua Storm-NE, 43.44.
Boys 9-10 50-Yard Backstroke: 1, White, Jack, YMCA of Greater Nashua Storm-NE, 48.50.
Girls 11-12 50-Yard Backstroke: 1, Van Corbach, Ashley, YMCA of Greater Nashua Storm-NE, 35.72.
Boys 11-12 50-Yard Backstroke: 1, DeHoyos, Cole, YMCA of Greater Nashua Storm-NE, 33.53.
Girls 13-14 100-Yard Backstroke: 1, Jewett, Cambria, YMCA of Greater Nashua Storm-NE, 1:04.81.
Boys 13-14 100-Yard Backstroke: 1, Jewett, Dylan, YMCA of Greater Nashua Storm-NE, 1:03.75.
Girls 15-19 100-Yard Backstroke: 1, Calistro, Jaylin, YMCA of Greater Nashua Storm-NE, 1:11.14.
Boys 15-19 100-Yard Backstroke: 1, Helmer, Noah, YMCA of Greater Nashua Storm-NE, 1:01.22.
Girls 8 & Under 50-Yard Freestyle: 1, Demirdag, Beren, YMCA of Greater Nashua Storm-NE, 46.96.
Boys 8 & Under 50-Yard Freestyle: 1, Chabot, Shane, YMCA of Greater Nashua Storm-NE, 1:13.97.
Girls 9-10 100-Yard Freestyle: 1, Foley, Stella, Jasper Valley Swim Team-NE, 1:29.68.
Boys 9-10 100-Yard Freestyle: 1, White, Jack, YMCA of Greater Nashua Storm-NE, 1:31.34.
Girls 11-12 100-Yard Freestyle: 1, Duprey, Caitrin, YMCA of Greater Nashua Storm-NE, 1:02.20.
Boys 11-12 100-Yard Freestyle: 1, DeHoyos, Cole, YMCA of Greater Nashua Storm-NE, 1:04.41.
Girls 13-14 50-Yard Freestyle: 1, Spencer, Brynn, Jasper Valley Swim Team-NE, 29.73.
Boys 13-14 50-Yard Freestyle: 1, Escandon, Aden, Milford Keyes Swim Team-NE, 28.52.
Girls 15-19 50-Yard Freestyle: 1, Berube, Brielle, Jasper Valley Swim Team-NE, 32.40.
Boys 15-19 50-Yard Freestyle: 1, Griffin, Eamon, Milford Keyes Swim Team-NE, 26.92.
Girls 8 & Under 25-Yard Butterfly: 1, Jones, Caroline, Jasper Valley Swim Team-NE, 30.56.
Boys 8 & Under 25-Yard Butterfly: 1, Cote, Logan, Jasper Valley Swim Team-NE, 28.09.
Girls 9-10 50-Yard Butterfly: 1, Langfield, Olivia, Jasper Valley Swim Team-NE, 46.84.
Boys 9-10 50-Yard Butterfly: 1, Fiffield, Sean, Milford Keyes Swim Team-NE, 59.33.
Girls 11-12 50-Yard Butterfly: 1, Gregor, Liesel, Nashua Country Club-NE, 35.06.
Boys 11-12 50-Yard Butterfly: 1, Bryson, Patrick, Jasper Valley Swim Team-NE, 39.45.
Girls 13-14 100-Yard Butterfly: 1, Jewett, Cambria, YMCA of Greater Nashua Storm-NE, 1:04.47.
Boys 13-14 100-Yard Butterfly: 1, Dyess, Preston, YMCA of Greater Nashua Storm-NE, 1:10.59.
Girls 15-19 100-Yard Butterfly: 1, Calistro, Jaylin, YMCA of Greater Nashua Storm-NE, 1:11.03.
Boys 15-19 100-Yard Butterfly: 1, Anderson, Joshua, Milford Keyes Swim Team-NE, 1:04.48.