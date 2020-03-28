Morgan Andrews of Milford scored six goals in the season’s final four games for the Perth Glory of the Australian W-League, which brought her season total to seven, earning her a share of the league’s Golden Boot as top goal scorer with three other players.
Andrews, 25, who also plays for the Tacoma, Wash.-based OL Reign of the NWSL, helped Perth to a fourth-place finish in the nine-team league.
Andrews graduated from Milford High School in 2013 and played college soccer at Notre Dame and the University of Southern California.