MLB: Game One-New York Yankees at Texas Rangers

Oct 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge (99) flies out in the third inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

 Tim Heitman

For the first time in a non-pandemic season since 2012, Major League Baseball has a new postseason format. Here's a reminder of how the playoffs will look this year and moving forward.

- More teams