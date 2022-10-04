For the first time in a non-pandemic season since 2012, Major League Baseball has a new postseason format. Here's a reminder of how the playoffs will look this year and moving forward.
- More teams
Each league will have six playoff teams - three division winners and three wild-card teams - up from five in previous years.
- A new format
The top two division winners in each league will receive byes into the division series as the Nos. 1 and 2 seeds. The remaining division winner in each league will be the No. 3 seed and play the wild-card team with the worst record (the No. 6 seed) in a three-game series. The remaining wild-card teams - the Nos. 4 and 5 seeds in each league - will face each other in another best-of-three first-round series.
All first-round games will be hosted by the higher-seeded teams (i.e., the Nos. 3 and 4 seeds).
After the opening series, the No. 1 seed in each league will face the winner of the series between the Nos. 4 and 5 seeds, while the No. 2 seed will face the winner of the series between the Nos. 3 and 6 seeds. There is no reseeding for the division series.
The division series remain best-of-five utilizing a 2-2-1 format, with the higher seed getting home-field advantage. The championship series and the World Series are still best-of-seven affairs, with a 2-3-2 format.
- A new tiebreaker
Previously, teams vying for division titles or wild-card spots that finished with identical records broke their deadlocks via a one-game tiebreaker. Beginning this year, the one-game tiebreakers have been eliminated so that the playoffs can begin promptly after the regular season ends and so that teams that receive first-round byes do not have excessive breaks. Instead, ties will be broken using a mathematical system.
The tiebreakers, in order:
1. Head-to-head record
In the case of a two-team tie, the winner of the season series wins the tiebreaker. In the case of a tie involving more than two teams, the team with the best combined winning percentage against the other teams wins the tiebreaker.
2. Intradivision record
If two teams split the head-to-head season series, the team with the better record within its division would win the tiebreaker, even if the two teams are not in the same division (in the case of a tie for a wild-card spot).
3. Interdivision record
If the first two tiebreakers fail to solve the deadlock, the team with the better record against teams within its league but outside its division wins the tiebreaker.
4. Last half of intraleague games
If head-to-head, intradivision record and interdivision record fail to break the tie, then the team with the best last-half record against teams within its league wins the tiebreaker. This involves records over the season's mathematical final half, not from after the All-Star break.
5. Last half of intraleague games plus one
Should it come to this tiebreaker, the team with the better intraleague record over the mathematical last half of the season plus the final game of the first half of the season is the winner. If that also results in a tie, then the results of the first half's previous intraleague games are used, and the process is repeated from there until the tie is broken.
- The schedule
AL/NL first-round series (best of three): Oct. 7-9.
NLDS (best of five): Oct. 11, 12, 14, with remaining games Oct. 15-16 if necessary.
ALDS (best of five): Oct. 11, 13, 15, with remaining games Oct. 16-17 if necessary.
NLCS (best of seven): Oct. 18, 19, 21, 22, with remaining games Oct. 23-25 if necessary.
ALCS (best of seven): Oct. 19, 20, 22, 23, with remaining games Oct. 24-26 if necessary.
World Series (best of seven): Oct. 28, 29, 31, Nov. 1, with remaining games Nov. 2, 4 and 5 if necessary.
- The races
(Records after Monday's games. The regular season is scheduled to end Wednesday.)
AL division leaders
The Astros, Yankees and Guardians have clinched their divisions and will be seeded first through third, respectively, in the AL playoffs. Top-seeded Houston and No. 2 New York have clinched byes into the division round. No. 3 seed Cleveland will host either Seattle or Tampa Bay in the first round.
AL wild-card race
Toronto clinched the No. 4 seed Monday night and will host either Seattle or Tampa Bay in the first round. Should the Mariners and Rays finish with identical records, Tampa Bay would win the tiebreaker by virtue of its 5-2 season-series win over Seattle. No other AL teams are alive for a wild-card berth.
NL division leaders
The Dodgers have clinched the NL's No. 1 seed, and either the Braves or the Mets (who are 1 ½ games behind Atlanta in the NL East entering Tuesday) will be the No. 2 seed. St. Louis will be the No. 3 seed and host either San Diego or Philadelphia in the first round.
NL wild-card race
The Mets, Padres and Phillies have clinched postseason berths. New York will be either the No. 2 or No. 4 seed in the NL playoffs, depending on where it finishes in the NL East race (the same can be said for the Braves). The Milwaukee Brewers (85-75) were eliminated from postseason contention Monday night even though they still can finish with the same record as Philadelphia (Milwaukee would lose the tiebreaker because the Phillies won the season series, 4-2). If the Padres and Phillies finish with the same record, Philadelphia will be the No. 5 seed by virtue of its 4-3 season-series win. No other NL teams are alive for a wild-card berth.