NORTH WOODSTOCK — Dillon Moltz of New Sharon, Maine, used a “no-pit” strategy and won the American Canadian Tour (ACT) Midsummer Classic 250 convincingly at White Mountain Motorsports Park Saturday.
Moltz and fifth-place finisher Bryan Kruczek of Newmarket were the only drivers in the 28-car field to stay out on the track for the duration of the ACT’s longest and richest race of the season.
Jimmy Hebert of Williamstown, Vt., whose attempt to win the race on one set of tires came up a few laps short one year ago, was the runner-up, several car lengths behind the leader.
Jason Corliss of Barre, Vt., fought off a strong bid from two-time ACT champion Scott Payea to finish third.
Moltz started 16th on the grid. On the first of eight restarts, on lap 62 after Joey Polewarczyk went up in smoke while racing for the lead, Moltz had advanced to seventh place.
The outside of the front row was the best place to be on restarts and Moltz used the spot to snatch the lead from Hebert on lap 184. Hebert, Corliss, Payea and others on fresher tires were left hoping for another caution, but the race remained under green the rest of the way.
Asked when he decided to forego pitting for new tires in favor of track position, Moltz answered, “when we left the shop this morning.”
Moltz first put the RB Performance No. 5 in the lead when paired with DJ Shaw on a lap 83 restart after Tom Carey III scraped the frontstretch wall. Moltz and Shaw went at it in close quarters for over 50 laps, but after pitting on lap 158, Shaw never got back into contention. There were 10 lead changes among six drivers overall.
“I went in because I knew I wasn’t going to get by him again otherwise,” Shaw said. “We put on four tires, but the car was never right after that.”
Shaw wound up 10th. Positions 6-9 went to Dylan Payea, perennial White Mountain champion Quinten Welch, prior Seekonk Speedway champion Ryan Kuhn and rookie Derek Gluchacki of Dartmouth, Mass.
The victory was ACT career win number four for Moltz, his first since 2017 and his third at White Mountain.
The American Canadian Tour moves to Riverside Speedway in Groveton on Saturday for the Gardiner and June Leavitt Memorial 150.
Final results: (Starting position in parentheses)
1. Dillon Moltz (16)
2. Jimmy Hebert (10)
3. Jason Corliss (14)
4. Scott Payea (8)
5. Bryan Kruczek (21)
6. Dylan Payea (24)
7. Quinten Welch (13)
8. Ryan Kuhn (1)
9. Derek Gluchacki (2)
10. D.J. Shaw (5)
11. Alby Ovitt (17)
12. Joel Hodgdon (7)
13. Chris Pelkey (3)
14. Jesse Switser (18)
15. Tom Carey III (4)
16. Oren Remick (22)
17. Matt Anderson (27)
18. Stephen Donahue (20)
19. Nick Sweet (15)
20. Jimmy Renfrew Jr. (9)
21. Ben Rowe (11)
22. Scott Coburn (26)
23. Bryan Mason (19)
24. Sammy Gooden (23)
25. Marcel Gravel (12)
26. Jeff Marshall (28)
27. Jon Savage (25)
28. Joey Polewarczyk Jr. (6).