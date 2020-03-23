Baseball
American League
BOSTON RED SOX—Acquired C Jhonny Pereda from the Chicago Cubs.
Football
National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS—Signed LB Tahir Whitehead to a one-year, $2.5 million contract. Signed G John Miller to a one-year, $4 million contract. Signed DE Stephen Weatherly to a two-year, $12.5 million contract.
CINCINNATI BENGALS—Signed DB Torry McTyer to a one-year contract.
DALLAS COWBOYS—Announced C Travis Frederick has retired.
DENVER BRONCOS—Signed G Graham Glasgow to a four-year, $44 million contract.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS—Signed DB Antonio Hamilton to a one-year, $1.047 million contract. Signed T Mike Remmers to a one-year contract.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS—Signed K Dan Bailey to a three-year, $10 million contract.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS—Cut K Stephen Gostkowski. Signed DB Cody Davis. Signed WR Damiere Byrd to a one-year, $2.5 million contract.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS—Re-signed LS Zach Wood to a four-year, $4.78 million contract. Re-signed DB Justin Hardee to a one-year contract. Signed DB Malcolm Jenkins to a four-year, $32 million contract. Signed RB Michael Burton to a one-year contract. Signed T Andrus Peat to a five-year, $57.5 million contract. Signed DE Noah Spence.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS—Signed DE Ronald Blair III to a one-year contract.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS—Signed T Cedric Ogbuehi to a one-year, $3.3 million contract. Signed C B.J. Finney to a two-year, $8 million contract.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS—Cut DB Coty Sensabaugh. Cut DB Kayvon Webster. Re-signed DE Caleb Brantley. Signed DB Kendall Fuller to a four-year, $40 million contract. Signed DB Sean Davis to a one-year, $5 million contract. Signed TE Logan Thomas. Waived DB CB Breon Borders and S Montae Nicholson. Waived DB Dee Delaney.
NCAA Football
BAYLOR—Named Aman Anand to the special teams staff.
BAYLOR—Named Landrie Walsh director of on-campus recruiting.
BAYLOR—Named Mike Caputo defensive quality control analyst.
BAYLOR—Named Quintin Jordan director of football operations.
BAYLOR—Named Zachary Crabtree offensive quality control analyst.
Basketball
NCAA Basketball
FLORIDA STATE—Announced G Devin Vassell will enter the NBA draft.
Hockey
National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES—Signed LW Dawson Dipietro to an entry-level contract.
MINNESOTA WILD—Signed LW Adam Beckman and C Damien Giroux to a three-year, entry-level contract.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS—Signed G Connor Ingram to a three-year, $2.2 million contract extension.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS—Signed C Tanner Laczynski to an entry-level contract.