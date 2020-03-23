Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX—Acquired C Jhonny Pereda from the Chicago Cubs.

Football

National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS—Signed LB Tahir Whitehead to a one-year, $2.5 million contract. Signed G John Miller to a one-year, $4 million contract. Signed DE Stephen Weatherly to a two-year, $12.5 million contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS—Signed DB Torry McTyer to a one-year contract.

DALLAS COWBOYS—Announced C Travis Frederick has retired.

DENVER BRONCOS—Signed G Graham Glasgow to a four-year, $44 million contract.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS—Signed DB Antonio Hamilton to a one-year, $1.047 million contract. Signed T Mike Remmers to a one-year contract.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS—Signed K Dan Bailey to a three-year, $10 million contract.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS—Cut K Stephen Gostkowski. Signed DB Cody Davis. Signed WR Damiere Byrd to a one-year, $2.5 million contract.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS—Re-signed LS Zach Wood to a four-year, $4.78 million contract. Re-signed DB Justin Hardee to a one-year contract. Signed DB Malcolm Jenkins to a four-year, $32 million contract. Signed RB Michael Burton to a one-year contract. Signed T Andrus Peat to a five-year, $57.5 million contract. Signed DE Noah Spence.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS—Signed DE Ronald Blair III to a one-year contract.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS—Signed T Cedric Ogbuehi to a one-year, $3.3 million contract. Signed C B.J. Finney to a two-year, $8 million contract.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS—Cut DB Coty Sensabaugh. Cut DB Kayvon Webster. Re-signed DE Caleb Brantley. Signed DB Kendall Fuller to a four-year, $40 million contract. Signed DB Sean Davis to a one-year, $5 million contract. Signed TE Logan Thomas. Waived DB CB Breon Borders and S Montae Nicholson. Waived DB Dee Delaney.

NCAA Football

BAYLOR—Named Aman Anand to the special teams staff.

BAYLOR—Named Landrie Walsh director of on-campus recruiting.

BAYLOR—Named Mike Caputo defensive quality control analyst.

BAYLOR—Named Quintin Jordan director of football operations.

BAYLOR—Named Zachary Crabtree offensive quality control analyst.

Basketball

NCAA Basketball

FLORIDA STATE—Announced G Devin Vassell will enter the NBA draft.

Hockey

National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES—Signed LW Dawson Dipietro to an entry-level contract.

MINNESOTA WILD—Signed LW Adam Beckman and C Damien Giroux to a three-year, entry-level contract.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS—Signed G Connor Ingram to a three-year, $2.2 million contract extension.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS—Signed C Tanner Laczynski to an entry-level contract.