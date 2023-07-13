NASCAR: Jockey Made in America 250 Presented by Kwik Trip

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kevin Harvick is a looking for a record fifth Cup Series victory at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

Kevin Harvick will make his 40th and final New Hampshire Motor Speedway start in the NASCAR Cup Series Crayon 301 scheduled for Sunday afternoon.

Since announcing his retirement after this season, the 23-year Cup Series veteran has been honored in different ways at his final visits to each venue. Harvick hopes to remember this weekend as the place where he qualified for the playoffs with a record fifth NHMS win.