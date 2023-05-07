Derek Griffith, center, celebrates following his Pro All Stars Series win at Thunder Road in Vermont. Also pictured is runner-up DJ Shaw of Center Conway, left, and third-place finisher Evan Hallstrom of Vermont.
The wait is over. Derek Griffith of Hudson fended off challenges from Vermont’s Evan Hallstrom and DJ Shaw of Center Conway to win the Pro All Stars Series 150 at Thunder Road Speedbowl in Barre, Vermont, on Saturday night. This was Griffith’s first Super Late Models win since February of 2022.
Griffith started on the front row and led an official total of 140 laps, but it was far from easy. Hallstrom challenged Griffith every way possible, taking the lead for some laps before Griffith took it back. The race for the top three positions was hotly contested from start to finish, making victory that much sweeter for the Hudson standout.
“It feels great to get back on the wagon, or however you want to call it,” Griffith said. “We’ve just been in a slump. It’s good to get a solid win where we proved that we are fast and can still run good. This is a big confidence booster for everyone on the team.
“The car was wrecked at Berlin (Michigan Speedway) last year. We had to work to get that thing back together. King Motorsports clipped it and did all sorts of stuff. To come back and find our mojo a little bit feels good. We fired off unbelievable on restarts. I would get killer drive up off turn two and pretty much clear anyone.”
Griffith had Hallstrom making contact with the rear of his car numerous times, as the Vermont driver tried to force his way by. After Hallstrom did get by, Griffith was able to surge back into the lead with a car that worked well on the outside.
Griffith then was able to open an advantage over the final 10 laps, as Shaw successfully raced Hallstrom to take home second place honors. Gabe Brown of Center Conway and Laconia’s Brian Whalley rounded out a top five dominated by Granite State drivers.
Around the tracks
The season opening weekend at Monadnock Speedway in Winchester proved to be a success under perfect weather conditions. Doug Coby bested an impressive 30-car field to win the “Duel at the Dog 200” for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour.
Area standout Jon McKennedy advanced from outside of the top 10 to finish in second, with Ron Silk third. All three are past NWMT champions. Brian Robie of Sunapee finished 13th, while Matthew Kimball who was slowed by a qualifying crash after being second fastest in practice, finishing 20th.
The NEMA Lites season opening race was also won by a Connecticut driver, as Dan Cugini took top honors. Alby Ovitt from Raymond drove from deep in the field of 18 entries to finish fourth, with Chase Locke of Chester finishing in seventh.
At Star Speedway in Epping it was the Bob Webber Sr. Memorial 47 for 350 Supermodifieds. Ryan Battle led the first 33 laps, earning over $2,000 in lap money before Maine’s Bobby Timmons III took the lead and raced to a payday of close to $4,000. Jeffrey Battle recovered from an early race spin to finish second, with Ryan Locke of Chester in third.
The Granite State Pro Stock Series 100 was won by Maine’s Travis Benjamin over Evan Beaulieu and Jeremy Sorel. Dover’s Wayne Helliwell Jr. finished seventh. Pembroke’s Casey Call was not able to start the feature due to mechanical issues, while Newmarket’s Bryan Kruczek also withdrew from competition before the green flag.
Canaan’s Matt Lashua won the Dirt Late Model feature at Bear Ridge Speedway in Bradford, Vermont, as they opened for the 56th season of racing. Hometown driver Richie Simmons won the headlining DIRTCar Sportsman Modified feature, with Londonderry’s Max Dolliver placing third. Tim Hodge beat Canaan’s Ryan Christian to the finish in the Modified Coupes main. Justin Sheridan won the Xtreme Midgets opener.
Brian Robie turned a lap faster than Saturday’s NWMT pole-sitter Justin Bonsignore in NHSTRA Modified qualifying on Sunday afternoon at Monadnock. Then he backed it up by driving from mid-pack to the lead in 26 laps to win the 80-lap NHSTRA event over Sam Rameau. Antrim’s Kim Rivet finished third, with Jeff Battle seventh in his Modified debut.
Jason Corliss won the ACT Tour Community Bank 150 at Thunder Road on Sunday, advancing from deep in the field to score the victory. East Kingston’s Bryan Wall Jr. led the early laps, but was involved in a lap 62 multi-car crash that also eliminated Qinny Welch of Groveton.
Stark’s Shawn Swallow finished fourth, with Gabe Brown in seventh and reigning ACT champion Shaw fading to a 10th- place result.