Derek Griffith

Derek Griffith, center, celebrates following his Pro All Stars Series win at Thunder Road in Vermont.

 Alan Ward

The wait is over. Derek Griffith of Hudson fended off challenges from Vermont’s Evan Hallstrom and DJ Shaw of Center Conway to win the Pro All Stars Series 150 at Thunder Road Speedbowl in Barre, Vermont, on Saturday night. This was Griffith’s first Super Late Models win since February of 2022.

Griffith started on the front row and led an official total of 140 laps, but it was far from easy. Hallstrom challenged Griffith every way possible, taking the lead for some laps before Griffith took it back. The race for the top three positions was hotly contested from start to finish, making victory that much sweeter for the Hudson standout.