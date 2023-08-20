Joey Polewarczyk

Photo by ERIK TAVARES

Joey Polewarczyk celebrates his first win of the season on Saturday in Seekonk, Mass.

Saturday night was a memorable one for Granite State racers Joey Polewarczyk, Kirk Alexander, Max Dolliver, Clark Brooks and Trevor Bleau, who all won races for the first time this season.

Seekonk Speedway in Massachusetts was the site for Polewarczyk’s win. It was the 48th annual Spring Green 123 for the American-Canadian Tour, originally rained out in June. Polewarczyk took advantage of a heat race performance that gained him five positions. The ACT lineups are determined by heat race success.