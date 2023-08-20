Saturday night was a memorable one for Granite State racers Joey Polewarczyk, Kirk Alexander, Max Dolliver, Clark Brooks and Trevor Bleau, who all won races for the first time this season.
Seekonk Speedway in Massachusetts was the site for Polewarczyk’s win. It was the 48th annual Spring Green 123 for the American-Canadian Tour, originally rained out in June. Polewarczyk took advantage of a heat race performance that gained him five positions. The ACT lineups are determined by heat race success.
The veteran racer from Hudson took the lead from Andrew Molleur on lap 23 and stayed there, pulling away from home track standout Derek Gluchacki on the final restart with just three laps remaining to score a dominating win.
“Last year we didn’t win any races,” Polewarczyk noted. “It was the first time in my career since 2007 that has happened. We’ve just been having a lot of bad luck. It feels really good to get back to victory lane. That’s for sure.”
Gluchacki finished second, with Tanner Woodard, Molleur and Center Conway’s Gabe Brown coming from mid-pack to round out the top five finishers. Derry's Erick Sands was sixth, followed by Center Conway's DJ Shaw.
Kirk Alexander’s win came in a rain-shortened Milton CAT Modified Series race at Riverside Speedway in Groveton. After a brief rain shower halted heat race action on the first lap, the decision was made to cancel that and run the Cyclone Stock feature, won by Vermont racer Alex Theroux, while the Modified teams prepared for their Great North Woods 75 feature.
The Modifieds were brought back out and made it to lap 40 before the rains came. Alexander led all 40 laps and the Swanzey driver was declared the winner. While Alexander was disappointed that he didn’t have the opportunity to race drivers to the finish, he was grateful to get his team the victory.
“This car was a bare chassis (last Sunday),” he said. “They busted their butt all week to get it back to where it was. We got out front and stayed out of trouble. This is all for them. I appreciate everything they do for me. They work hard on this. I just show up at the race track and drive.”
Monadnock Speedway in Winchester had twin 30-lap features for the NHSTRA 604 Modifieds. Brian Robie of Sunapee and Trevor Bleau from Troy were the class of the field, taking the top two finishing positions in both races. Robie won the first, with Bleau all over his rear bumper -- literally -- after a caution with two laps remaining. Robie’s team needed to replace the rear bumper between features.
“That was spirited,” Robie said. “I knew if Trevor was lined up behind me we would have some sort of a spirited battle there. He jumped it pretty good on the restart but I was able to stay with him and then get in front of him. I was expecting a shot. It was a little more than I expected, but it’s all good. We still ended up in the front.”
A top eight invert put the duo in row four and it was a race to get to the front first that was won by Bleau. He passed Scott Zilinski for the race lead on lap 12, with Robie moving into second place one lap later.
The two raced close for the lead over the final few laps, with Robie getting under Bleau, but he was unable to get by for a sweep, as Bleau celebrated his first feature win of the year. Kyle Boniface of Winchester made his first start in a modified, following in the footsteps of his late father Jim, but he made contact with another car that sent the front of his car into the front stretch wall on lap six of the first feature and he was done for the night.
Londonderry’s Max Dolliver has been traveling to Vermont all season with hopes of getting a second career win in the Sportsman Modified division at Bear Ridge Speedway in Bradford, Vermont. After some top three runs and some weeks with bad luck, on Saturday night he was able to put it all together and score his first win of the season as well, passing eventual second palace finisher Jeremy Huntoon for the win. James Fadden from Plainfield rounded out the top three.
At Star Speedway in Epping the Woody’s Street Stocks have been known to provide some of the best racing in the state. Raymond's Brooks is a part of that show most weeks, and on Saturday he also took the checkered flag for his first win of this season. Chase Curtis won the Late Model feature and Taralyn McCarthy won her first feature in the Six Shooters main.
On a night of first time wins, it was anything but at White Mountain Motorsports Park in North Woodstock, as Kasey Beattie won another Foley Oil Late Model feature. He has what appears to be an insurmountable lead in the season standings.
Vermont’s Stacy Cahoon and Wentworth's Richie Brown followed him to the finish of the 50-lap main. Brandon Gray won the 75-lap Flying Tigers triple crown finale, with Littleton’s Jack Hayes taking Mini Stock honors.
The NEMA Midgets and NEMA Lites returned to the New London-Waterford Speedbowl in Connecticut on Saturday with John Zych and Randy Cabral scoring wins in companion 25-lap events. The Lites went green-to-checker with a 22-car field. Ryan Locke of Chester made a rare appearance and finished fifth. His younger brother Chase finished twelfth, while points leader Alby Ovitt of Raymond finished eighth.