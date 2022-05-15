On Saturday night there were two major events for the 350 Supermodifieds in two different states.
At Star Speedway in Epping, the Bob Webber Sr. Memorial, which was originally planned to be a 47-lap event paying $1,947 to win, swelled to more than a $7,000 winner’s share after donations came from fans and supporters of the track in support of the late track owner.
Steve Rubin, who runs the concession stand, added a $147 bonus and others followed. By the time the race began, there was bonus money added throughout the field, making this one of the richest 350 Supermodified weekly events in history.
Brad Babb from Windham, Maine, took home top honors, with fellow Maine driver Bobby Timmons and pre-race favorite Jeffrey Battle of Westford, Mass., rounding out the top three. Despite the high payoff, Star had 13 cars for the event, while the 350 SMAC Supermodified Tour brought 14 cars to its $3,500-to-win event at the Waterford (Conn.) Speedbowl.
The two competing races reduced the car count for both events, but still produced some quality racing. At Waterford, it was Scott Watts from Seabrook beating teammate Sparky MacIver and New Yorker Mike Keddy. The event was delayed by evening rains, but later completed in its entirety.
Luke Lebrun of West Newton, Mass., won the Late Model feature at Star, with Bill Fiske of Chester and Dwight Souther from Seabrook scoring wins in the Street Stock and Slingshots divisions respectively.
Keith Johnson of East Sullivan, who had just won his first career feature at Monadnock Speedway in Winchester last Saturday, backed it up by winning again. This time it was a 50-lap 17-car special event and race one of a “Triple Crown Series” at the quarter-mile. Tyler Leary won the NHSTRA Modified feature. Geoff Rollins of Groton, Mass., finished second on both of those events.
On Friday at Claremont it was a successful six division program, with Andrew Martell of Charlestown winning his second career NHSTRA Modified feature, taking the 30-lap win over Trevor Bleau and veteran western New Hampshire racer Aaron Fellows from Croydon.
Ricky Bly from Sunapee drove from the rear of the field twice to claim top honors in the Late Model Sportsman main. It was his fourth consecutive feature win.
Robert Hagar broke the winning streak of David Greenslit of Wethersfield, Vt., in a Street Stock feature that went green-to-checker. Greenslit, whose car is housed in New Hampshire, is the 2021 NASCAR Weekly Series Division II champion, and reigning track champion. He came from row five to finish second.
Other Claremont winners included Steve Miller (Six Shooters), Nolan McClay (Pure Stocks), Greg Millette (Mini Stocks) and Drake Nelson (Enduro).
White Mountain Motorsports Park in North Woodstock lost its battle with Mother nature. After track drying from some earlier rain, a heavy late-afternoon rain soaked the facility and Saturday’s season-opening program was rescheduled for this upcoming weekend. The planned Sunday event with the Pro All Stars Series and the new NESS big-block Supermodifieds at White Mountain was also postponed, with a date to be determined.
The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour was at Riverhead (N.Y.) Raceway on Saturday, and it was Milford, Conn., native Doug Coby returning to the seat of a NWMT Modified for the first time this season and he won the 200-lap race in the iconic Tom Baldwin 7NY.
It was the first Riverhead win for the team in 29 years, as Tom Baldwin Jr., carries on the legacy of his late father as a car owner. Part-time NASCAR Xfinity Series racer Patrick Emerling drove from deep in the 30-car field to finish second. The NWMT will be at Lee USA Speedway on Saturday.