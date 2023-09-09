NASCAR: Cup Practice & Qualifying

Christopher Bell talks to the media after winning the pole during NASCAR Cup practice and qualifying at Darlington Raceway last weekend.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Christopher Bell earned a second chance on Saturday.

For the second straight NASCAR Cup Series playoff race, Bell will start from the pole position after a blistering lap at 180.276 mph (29.954 seconds) in the final round of qualifying for Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway (3 p.m.).