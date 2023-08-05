NASCAR: Truck Series CRC Brakleen 150

Christopher Bell, shown several weeks ago at Pocono, is the pole sitter for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race in Michigan.

BROOKLYN, Mich. — Saving his best performance for the last round of qualifying, Christopher Bell sped to the pole position for Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway (2:30 p.m. on USA Network).

Bell covered the 2.0-mile distance in 37.232 seconds in Saturday’s money round, translating to a top speed of 193.82 mph — the fastest qualifying lap at any track since the 2020 Daytona 500.