LOUDON — Christopher Bell emerged victorious in the Ambetter 301 NASCAR Cup Series event at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday afternoon.
The race was dominated by Martin Truex Jr. until a lap 205 caution changed the complexion of it.
Bell, who finished second last season, now qualifies for the NASCAR playoffs, which begin on Sept. 4.
Bell’s second career Cup Series win makes him the 14th different winner in the series this season, putting into question if there will be more than 15 race winners by the time the checkered flag falls on the regular season in late August at Daytona.
The 27-year-old Norman, Okla., native won his previous three NASCAR Xfinity starts at NHMS, proving that the “Magic Mile” has been just that in his young career for Joe Gibbs Racing. This is Bell’s third season in the Cup Series. Bell struggled just to be among the top 10 for much of the race before first entering the top five with fewer than 90 laps remaining.
“That was a helluva race from my viewpoint,” Bell said as he emerged from his car. “That was so much fun racing with the 45, 22 and the 9. We were all running different lines. So happy to be here at Joe Gibbs Racing.
“Winning in Cup racing is so hard. Earlier in the year I felt like we were on the verge of winning, and then we fell off.”
Truex set the fastest time in qualifying and pulled away from the field, leading the entire first stage of the event over that 70-lap span. He came out of the pits first and led until a pit strategy call put Joey Logano out front. Truex worked his way back to the lead with a lap 121 pass. He led all but 25 of the first 206 laps, but only had a fourth-place result to show for it.
Chase Elliott, who had his best career finish with a second-place run, was deeply disappointed. His previous best at NHMS was a fifth-place run in 2018 — his only career top five in Loudon. Elliott recovered from having to make a second pit stop around lap 92 when his car had a loose right rear tire.
“It’s a good recovery, but I did a really bad job on that last run,” the Dawsonville, Ga., driver said. “Poor execution. It took me a while to get past Joey (Logano) and the 45 (Kurt Busch). Had to run a little harder than I wanted to. We were in a position where I should close out a race at that point. You need to finish them off.”
Bubba Wallace had his best run of the season, earning a third-place finish for Michael Jordan’s Team 23XI. He qualified in the top five, and despite finding himself out of the top 10 with less than 100 laps remaining, his final run speed brought him through the field, past fourth- and fifth-place finishers Truex and Kevin Harvick.
Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski, Ross Chastain, Daniel Suarez all made gains late to finish in the top 10, while Kurt Busch had to pit from the race lead under green, recovering to round out the top 10 finishers.
The NASCAR Cup Series next heads to Pocono Raceway for a Sunday, July 24, event, one of six races left before the 10-race playoffs begin.
Elliott increased his points lead, while Truex gained valuable stage points, but getting to the playoffs without a win this season is becoming increasingly unlikely.
Two multi-car crashes sidelined several drivers, including Alex Bowman, Ty Dillon, Corey LaJoie, Josh Bilicki and BJ McLeod.
The initial green flag of the race was delayed by roughly 20 minutes due to a brief rain shower, which also moved pre-race introductions from on-track to the infield.