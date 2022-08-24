THIS WEEKEND is headlined by the Oxford 250 in Maine, but there are plenty of other options scheduled in the region as well, including a championship points season finale.
The 49th annual event at Oxford Plains Speedway, sanctioned by the Pro All Stars Series (PASS) again this season, is the premier Northeast event for pavement Super Late Models. On Sunday night, a new winner of the event will be crowned in a race worth $25,000 plus another estimated $25,000 in lap leader bonus money.
As of Wednesday morning, there were 70 drivers entered. That list included eight from New Hampshire and 48 drivers from Maine. D.J. Shaw and Gabe Brown from Center Conway are among the favorites, as are Hudson’s Joey Polewarczyk Jr. and Derek Griffith. Polewarczyk won the event 10 years ago.
Polewarczyk teamed with Richard Moody Racing this season, and since becoming their primary driver with the departure of Ben Rowe, he has recorded multiple top-five finishes. The ingredients are there for him to win. Griffith would have to be considered a longshot considering the season he has had, but he is certainly capable of raising the trophy.
Other New Hampshire drivers in the field are Jimmy Renfrew Jr., of Candia, Nashua’s Kyle Salemi, Dan Winter of Deerfield and Jake Matheson of Hillsborough.
Many past race winners, including 2021 winner Cassius Clark, are also on the list. Bubba Pollard, the 2018 winner, is traveling from Georgia. Johnny Clark won the race two years ago, and Eddie MacDonald is a returning two-time 250 winner. Rowe has more Pro All Stars Series wins than anyone in series history, so you can never count him out, even with a new ride.
The Oxford 250 begins with 20-lap qualifying heat races on Sunday afternoon, followed by last-chance events, leading up to the main event as the sun sets on Sunday evening. The 14,000-seat facility that surrounds a three-eighths mile oval is expected to be near capacity for the marquee event.
On Saturday, preliminary events include the American-Canadian Tour (ACT) 100, the New England Supermodified Series 75 and the Modified Racing Series 75-lap event. Shaw holds a significant lead in the ACT season standings, with Derry’s Erick Sands in third place as the tour comes off a successful event in Canada last weekend.
The NESS field is a bit of an unknown, but Russ Wood Sr. of Pelham, Rob Summers and Anthony Nocella are expected to be among the favorites. Nocella has experience at Oxford in a Modified.
Nocella also entered Saturday’s MRS Modified event, along with Kirk Alexander of Swanzey, Brian Robie of Sunapee, Donnie Lashua of Canaan and teammate Jacob Perry. Maine’s Rusty Poland hopes to repeat his MRS win at Lee last year. Former Star champion Matt Swanson is also entered.
Around the tracks
• Saturday is championship night for the headlining 350 Supermodifieds at Star Speedway in Epping. Bobby Timmons III leads Jeffrey Battle by 14 points heading into the season finale. Timmons has done it with consistency, while Battle has used multiple race wins to his benefit.
Timmons this week was awarded the Aug. 12 race win, after results of a fuel test of the top three finishing cars revealed that race winner John Leonard’s car failed that inspection. The K-Cob Slingshots will race for an increased purse in the Mainely Motorsports 50 on a night held in memory of Steve Krupski, with a Krupski Cup awarded to the Supermodified winner.
• Friday night at Legion Speedway in Wentworth features a doubleheader of premier racing, with the JRC Transportation Sprint Cars of New England and the Granite State Mini Sprints both on the schedule, and admission still priced at $10 for adults.
• Claremont Motorsports Park has canceled the previously scheduled ISMA Supermodified portion of its Friday event due to car count concerns, but the park will still offer all six weekly divisions. David Greenslit of Claremont currently leads the NASCAR Division II National Weekly Series Standings for his success in Street Stock competition at four New Hampshire tracks. He needs race wins to hold his 10-point lead.
Jon McKennedy is one of the drivers who couldn’t race with ISMA at Claremont because he will be in Langley, Va., on Saturday, competing as the new points leader on the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour. Other teams will be racing at Oxford or preparing for Classic Weekend at Oswego (New York) Speedway.
• Monadnock Speedway in Winchester will feature all five weekly divisions in competition on Saturday, plus the Exit Realty Truck Series going 55 laps. Ben Byrne leads Tyler Leary by eight points after his NHSTRA Modified win last Saturday. Chris Davis of Winchester is two points ahead of J.D. Stockwell in the Pure Stock standings.
• Londonderry Mini Motorsports Park holds its biggest event of the year on Saturday afternoon, with eight divisions of racing and free admission. It’s the Second Annual Autism Awareness event at the track, featuring New Hampshire artists, crafters, vendors, raffles and food trucks. All proceeds in the event benefit the High Hopes Foundation of New Hampshire.
• New England Dragway in Epping also has a special event on Saturday night. Its annual Night of Fire is part of the NHRA Lucas Oil Divisional Race Series. The 300 mph Jet Dragsters, Funny Cars at night and Sportsman racing all day long highlight one of the biggest events of the season at New Hampshire’s site of drag racing.
• The final Thursday night of racing this season at Thunder Road Speedbowl in Barre, Vermont, is tonight. With five points separating Christopher Pelkey and Kyle Pembroke in the headlining Late Model division, every position counts.
Bear Ridge in Bradford, Vermont, has a tie for the points lead in the USAC DMA Midgets between Josh Sunn and Seth Carlson, with only three races left on its 2022 schedule. Sunn and Carlson will resume their battle on Saturday night.
• White Mountain Motorsports Park, Riverside, Hudson and Lee Speedway are all closed this weekend.
Weekend ScheduleThunder Road (Barre, Vt.): Thursday, 7 p.m.
Legion: Friday, 7 p.m.
Claremont: Friday, 7 p.m.
Londonderry: Saturday, noon
Oxford (Maine): Saturday, 4 p.m., Sunday 1 p.m.
Star: Saturday, 5 p.m.
N.E. Dragway: Saturday, 5 p.m.
Monadnock: Saturday, 6 p.m.
Bear Ridge (Bradford, Vt.): Saturday, 6 p.m.