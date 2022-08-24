Joey Polewarczyk

Hudson’s Joey Polewarczyk Jr. is expected to contend in the Oxford 250.

THIS WEEKEND is headlined by the Oxford 250 in Maine, but there are plenty of other options scheduled in the region as well, including a championship points season finale.

The 49th annual event at Oxford Plains Speedway, sanctioned by the Pro All Stars Series (PASS) again this season, is the premier Northeast event for pavement Super Late Models. On Sunday night, a new winner of the event will be crowned in a race worth $25,000 plus another estimated $25,000 in lap leader bonus money.

