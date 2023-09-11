Vanada

 Josh Vanada

 Tom Morris Racing Photography

For the first time since it opened in 1971, Monadnock Speedway competitors will be racing on a newly paved quarter-mile race track in 2024, and they will be doing so under the watchful eyes of Josh Vanada. The head of JDV Productions, which has been bringing major events to the Granite State over the past two seasons, announced on Saturday that he has entered into an agreement with the owner of the Winchester oval, Norman Wrenn to operate the facility next season.

Wrenn purchased the track in 2018, and he has been overseeing weekly Saturday night racing there for the most part, with the help of longtime employee Michelle Cloutier. Vanada and JDV have hosted track rental events at the Monadnock, Claremont and Lee speedways the past two seasons. It is still unknown if the other two tracks will host JDV events as part of the “Granite State Cup Series” in 2024.