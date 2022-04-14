The Second Annual Northeast Classic, a collaboration of the American-Canadian Tour (ACT) and Pro All Stars Series (PASS), is set for Saturday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon.
Over 100 cars have been entered in six divisions. Nearly 45 ACT Late Models representing every New England state and the Canadian province of Quebec are entered to kick off the 31st season in style with the $5,500-to-Win Northeast Classic 50.
The Canadian contingent includes multi-time ACT touring champion Patrick Laperle, Serie-ACT champions Dany Trepanier and Jonathan Bouvrette, 2021 Bacon Bowl 200 winner Alexandre Tardiff and NASCAR standout Raphael Lessard.
American home-turf defenders include former champions Ben Rowe, Jimmy Hebert and Rich Dubeau, who lead a group of top ACT Late Model frontrunners from across New England.
One of the toughest opponents facing Dubeau, Center Conway’s DJ Shaw, is looking for a major payday and a personal first. Shaw will be starting his third season behind the wheel of Arnie Hill’s No. 04VT on the ACT Late Model Tour.
“I’m excited to get back to Loudon and get things started on the ACT side of things,” said Shaw.
“It’s always fun to run the doubleheaders but the opportunity to run two cars at the Magic Mile is always a lot of fun!” said Shaw, who is an early favorite for the ACT 2022 crown.
Practice is set for Friday. All Northeast Classic divisions will be given practice time on the track from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday begins with the New England Racers Reunion and Car Show presented by Wall’s Ford at the North East Motor Sports Museum starting at 9 a.m.
Saturday racing action starts with qualifying at 10:30 a.m. with feature racing to immediately follow.