Wall Jr.

Bryan Wall Jr., center, celebrates in Victory Lane at White Mountain Motorsports Park in North Woodstock. At right is Ryan Ware (third) and at right is Kasey Beattie (second).

 JOHN RAPER

In no other sport is there a more frequent scenario of next generation competitors, with the son or daughter of race car drivers ending up behind the wheel of a car themselves.

On Saturday night at White Mountain Motorsports Park in North Woodstock, 22-year-old Bryan Wall Jr., the son of a former NASCAR Busch North Series regular, became a first-time feature winner.