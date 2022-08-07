In no other sport is there a more frequent scenario of next generation competitors, with the son or daughter of race car drivers ending up behind the wheel of a car themselves.
On Saturday night at White Mountain Motorsports Park in North Woodstock, 22-year-old Bryan Wall Jr., the son of a former NASCAR Busch North Series regular, became a first-time feature winner.
The younger Wall added his name to the win list for the headlining Foley Oil and Propane Late Model division on a hot night that started with a rain delay. Once the racing began, the five-division Saturday night program was run in rapid fashion.
Wall started on the front row, but it wasn’t an easy task for the East Kingston driver who raced side-by-side for several laps with Kasey Beattie after the second and final lap-30 restart. He was able to get the advantage from his outside front-row position, and race away to victory in the 50-lap event.
Beattie finished second, followed by Ryan Ware and Jesse Switser, with Quinten Welch of Groveton rounding out the top five. Welch further increased his points lead, putting a virtual lock on his ninth track title, with second-place Alby Ovitt unable to compete. Todd Derrington of Littleton won the Strictly Stock Minis 25-lap feature, with Andy Hill taking the top honors in both of the Dwarf Car special Twin 25-lap mains.
Around the tracks
• The 50-lap Jim Belfiore Memorial for 350 Supermodifieds at Star Speedway in Epping was an emotional one, as teenager Ryan Battle held off brother Jeffrey Battle after the two raced beside each other over several laps. Eddie Witkum Jr. held off repeated challenges from Bobby Timmons III to round out an “all-in-the-family” Witkum podium, as the top two finishing cars are both owned by the Witkum family.
Driving the Witkum 21, Battle dedicated his first career win to his uncle Joe Witkum, who passed away at the age of 75 last week following complications from a stroke. In the Woody’s Auto Street Stocks, Jim Storace of Kingston led the first 20 laps of the 35-lap feature before Rob MacRae took control, earning his third win of the season, beating Deerfield’s Dylan Bilodeau to the line. Billy Osborne of Plaistow won the Pure Stock feature.
• At Claremont. it was business as usual for hometown driver David Greenslit. The Street Stock points leader drove from seventh to the lead, pulling away to victory. Ricky Bly of Sunapee scored another win in the Late Model Sportsman ranks. Colton Martin of Claremont won the Pure Stock main.
The Granite State Mini Sprints visited the Bear Ridge Speedway in Bradford, Vt., on Saturday, and two New Hampshire drivers took top honors. Kyle Belliveau of Hopkinton won the 600 cc feature, while Josh Wright of Keene took the first-place trophy in the 500 cc main. James Fadden of Plainfield won the headlining 602 Dirt Modified feature.
• Keith Johnson of East Sullivan was back in victory lane in Saturday’s 25-lap Street Stock feature at Monadnock Speedway in Winchester. It was his third win of this season. Teenager Nathan Wenzel of Granby, Mass., won his first career feature in the headlining NHSTRA Modified 30-lap event. Wenzel is the son of former Modified driver Chris Wenzel. Gordon Farnum, the “Fitzwilliam Flyer,” won for the seventh time this season in the 25-lap Mini Stock feature. Cole Littlewood won the Late Model Sportsman main.
• A handful of New Hampshire drivers traveled to Jennerstown Speedway in western Pennsylvania for a 150-lap Super Late Model race on Saturday night, and after two rain delays, the event was called official after just 88 laps. It was unfortunate for Joey Polewarczyk Jr. of Hudson, as he had just taken third place before the race was halted.
Did Polewarczyk have a car capable of winning? “I really think we did,” he said. “That little short run there after that last break was the best the car felt, but you never know what can happen. We’re psyched about a third-place finish. Really a great experience coming out here for the first time.”
• It wasn’t as good for another Hudson driver. Defending race winner Derek Griffith’s season of misfortune continued, as he pulled out of the race due to a fuel pickup issue while running in the top five just before the halfway point. Griffith will compete Wednesday in a 250-lap SLM event in Berlin, Mich.
Michigan driver Evan Shotko was the winner, with Eddie MacDonald of Rowley, Mass., finishing second. Gabe Brown of Center Conway placed fourth, with Jimmy Renfrew Jr. of Candia sixth.
• Friday night on the dirt at Legion Speedway in Wentworth, Nick Comeau of Hebron continued his winning ways in the Jack Cook Memorial non-wing Sprint Car feature. Ricky Sanville of Canaan won the Dirt Modified race, with Josh Ruel of Enfield taking top honors in the Pro-4 division.
The New England Supermodified Series event scheduled for Saturday night at Lee USA Speedway was rained out and a makeup date has not been announced. Lee moves back to its traditional Friday night racing for this Friday’s event that includes the NEMA Midgets.