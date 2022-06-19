CLAREMONT -- Ben Byrne from Greenfield, Mass., traveled to Claremont Motorsports Park and left with the trophy and $5,000 winner’s share in the “Weaver Brothers Construction 125” for the NHSTRA Modifieds Whitcomb Five Series event. Byrne passed Sam Rameau with just five laps remaining to secure his first victory at the track.
“Me and Russ (Hersey) have been tackling this thing,” Byrne said in Victory Lane. “I’ve changed sway bars, springs, shocks, angles of anything you can imagine. Me and Claremont just haven’t gotten along yet. We have not found something comfortable, but I threw the sink at it, and it worked.”
Antrim’s Matthew Kimball recovered from a flat tire, suspension damage and being forced high on lap 26, which put him at the rear of the field, to finish an impressive second. Kimball passed more cars than any other driver.
Brain Robie of Sunapee raced for the lead over several laps during the middle portion of the race after setting the fast time in qualifying, but he finished fourth. Trevor Bleau of Troy and Swanzey’s Todd Patnode finished fifth and sixth in the 21-car special event.
Ricky Bly of Sunapee beat Ben Poland from Charlestown to the finish in the Late Model Sportsman main. David Greenslit came from an eighth starting spot, taking the lead just past the halfway point of the 25-lap Street Stock feature to earn his sixth win of the season at his hometown track over runner-up Andrew Brousseau, also from Claremont.
Around the tracks
The inaugural “Musket Dirt Shootout” on the quarter-mile dirt track at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon was contested on Saturday afternoon, and it was Vermont driver Will Hull taking top honors in the headlining JRC Transportation SCoNE Sprint Car feature. Travis Billington and Chris Donnelly from Piermont rounded out the top three. Danie Piastka was the USAC DMA Midgets winner.
At Lee USA Speedway on Friday there was an impressive 22-car field for the 350 SMAC Supermodified Tour event. Fremont’s Scott Watts Sr.survived a race that had an eight-car pileup, and another four-car melee to earn the victory in the 50-lap event. Weare’s Kenny White Jr.and Candia’s Jimmy Renfrew Jr., finished second and third, respectively. Renfrew, at just 19 years old, was competing in the first 350 race of his career. He also finished second to Exeter native Grant Aither in the 25-lap Street Stock event at Lee.
The 350 Supermodifieds raced on Saturday at Star Speedway in Epping, and it was Jeffrey Battle, Bobby Timmons and PJ Stergios from Candia making up the top three finishers in that 40-lap event. Steve Miller from Grantham, a regular at Claremont, won the special Scottie Frazier Memorial 30 for the Six Shooters division, which paid upwards to $2,000 to win the entry level race.
Canaan’s Todd Buckwold won the first 602 Dirt Modified feature of the season at Legion Speedway in Wentworth, besting a 12-car field. Carl Eldridge of Ossipee won the Late Model Feature, while Mark Cole and New Hampton native Wade Prentice were winners in the non-wing Sprint Car classes.
Sixteen-year-old Chase Locke from Chester won his first 350 Supermodified event at New York’s Oswego Speedway on Saturday. The Locke family decided to travel to New York this season to compete, and Locke had a couple of second-place finishes prior to this win, which puts him in the points lead at the famed track.
Racing events at White Mountain Motorsports Park in North Woodstock and Riverside Speedway in Groveton were both rained out. Monadnock Speedway in Winchester postponed its event until Sunday afternoon, and it was D.J. Shaw from Conway winning the caution-free 75-lap Granite State Pro Stock Series event. Shaw got past early race leader Dylan Estrella on lap 43 and he pulled away to beat series points leader Joey Doiron by a full straightaway.
Jimmy Renfrew Jr. closed out his weekend with a fourth-place run.