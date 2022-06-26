Matt Hoyt of Campton won Friday’s Jack Cook Memorial 25 for the JRC Transportation Sprint Cars of New England at Legion Speedway in Wentworth.
The race was run without a caution, forcing Hoyt to make some key passes in lapped traffic to stay ahead of second-place finisher Chris Donnelly of Piermont.
Cook was instrumental in organizing the ice racing events on Lake Winnipesaukee before his untimely passing on March 13 after his truck broke through the ice and he was not able to escape.
“I was behind two cars that were holding me up pretty good,” Hoyt said. “Then all of a sudden I could hear a car coming up behind me. I knew in my head I had to get by those guys. I chose the outside lane and went by them. After that, the rest was history.”
Will Hull finished third to round out the podium.
Cody Willette became the winner of the Granite State Mini Sprints 600cc feature after the top three finishers, including top finisher Mark Reynolds, were disqualified for mistakenly not going over the scales after their feature race.
Mike Netishen of Auburn won the Outlaw Midgets feature. He also finished ninth in the Sprint Cars of New England (SCoNE) event. Matt Collins won a competitive non-wing Sprint Car feature, with Josh Wright taking top honors in the Granite State Mini Sprints 500cc main. The crowd at Legion was their largest in years under the new ownership of Ron Giroux.
“I think the track has improved tremendously,” Hoyt said after his win. “They’ve got all new lighting, caution lights, main track lights. Most importantly they are giving it their all to try and improve the place. The racing surface is great compared to how it used to be.”
Around the tracks
• The Pro All Stars Series held a 150-lap event at Seekonk (Mass.) Speedway on Saturday night and it was Maine’s Johnny Clark taking top honors ahead of Angelo Belsito and Eddie MacDonald. Dover's Wayne Helliwell Jr. came from one lap down to finish fourth in his first start of the year. Gabe Brown of Conway rounded out the top five.
Derek Griffith’s bad luck continued, as the Hudson driver debuted his new Super Late Model. He had to start at the rear of the 25-car field due to a flat tire in a heat race. Then in the feature, he avoided a multi-car pileup on the backstretch, but a flat tire from debris as the race was about to restart relegated him to a 17th place-finish.
• Quinten Welch of Groveton won the special 50-lap Strickly Minis headlining event on Saturday night at White Mountain Motorsports Park in North Woodstock.
• Ricky Bly of Sunapee continued his domination of the Late Model Sportsman division at Claremont Motorsports Park on Friday night, scoring his seventh win of the season. Ben Poland of Charlestown placed second. Aiden White from Claremont beat a trio of Vermont drivers to win his second consecutive Pure Stock feature, besting a 21-car field. Tim Laduc won the 602 DIRT Modified main.
• At Star Speedway in Epping it was an epic night for 350 Supermodified driver Bobby Timmons III. His season-long streak of second-place finishes is over, as he beat Jeffrey Battle and Jim Storace of Kingston to the finish line for his first checkered flag of the year in a 40-lap event at Star. Gage Osborne, Jarrod Soucy and Jeremy Hayes also won feature events there on Saturday.
• Ben Byrne could be riding a wave of success. After winning the 125-lap special event at Claremont last week, he prepared for the July 2 NHSTRA Modifieds “Firecracker 100” at Monadnock by winning their NASCAR Weekly Series event this past Saturday in Winchester. Kyle Boniface won a second Pure Stock feature at his hometown track, with Justin Littlewood (Late Model Sportsman) and Cameron Sontag (Mini Stocks) also victorious.
• A trio of New Hampshire drivers swept the podium in Saturday's SCoNE Sprint Car race at Bear Ridge in Bradford, Vt. Chris Donnelly of Piermont beat Friday winner Matt Hoyt and Clay Dow of Barnstead in that 25-lap event. Josh Sunn won the DIRTCar Sportsman Modified main.
• The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour was at New York’s Riverhead Raceway and Kyle Soper became the first local driver to win a tour event there since 1995. The Long Island native made a lap 190 pass on reigning NWMT champion Justin Bonsignore with just 10 laps remaining in the 200-lap affair. Ron Silk finished third, with Jon McKennedy, of Chelmsford, Mass., in fourth.
• The American Canadian Tour was in Canada on Saturday for the Claude Leclerc 150 and it was Quebec driver Jonathan Bouvrette taking the win. The highest finishing area driver was Conway's D.J. Shaw, who placed fourth.