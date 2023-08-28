Canadian Cole Butcher on Sunday night won his second straight Oxford 250, passing Joey Doiron down the back stretch on lap 224 and racing to victory from there.
The 50th annual event at Oxford Speedway in Maine was worth close to $27,700 for the Nova Scotia driver.
Butcher won his heat race to start up front with pole sitter Jimmy Renfrew Jr. of Candia. Renfrew led the first six laps before he was spun off the front bumper of Butcher’s 53. Butcher was penalized to the rear of the 41-car field, and it took him until final pit stops on lap 180 to make his way back into contention.
“These guys are the reason we won,” Butcher said of his crew. “They had a helluva pit stop. Unbelievable two in a row on the 50th anniversary. I got in a little bit too hot there early in the race and I got into the 00 so I apologize to them and their crew. This is unreal.”
Doiron, of Berwick, Maine, held off D.J. Shaw from Center Conway to finish second after starting last in the field with a provisional. Johnny Clark and Gabe Brown rounded out the top five. The start of the race was delayed two hours because of rain.
The finish marked the third time Shaw has taken third in Maine’s greatest race. He remains winless in the 250.
“It was a good, solid night all in all,” Shaw said of his third-place finish. “Had a good strategy. I kind of screwed it up there when we took two (tires). I got on the curb and we lost a bunch of track position and got turned around.
“We actually got by Cole after the pit stop and I thought we were sitting in a good spot. Just didn’t quite have enough on our last set (of tires), but we got up there and we finished where we deserved to. I couldn’t do it without all of these guys behind me.”
Max Cookson led the most laps in the event, pocketing close to $12,000 in lap money for leading from laps 20 to 141. Curtis Gerry passed him for the lead on lap 141, but both he and second place Renfrew stayed on track when the rest of the field made their four-tire pit stops on lap 180, putting them at the rear of the field when they stopped one lap later.
Doiron then took control of the race and looked like he might be able to stay out front, but Butcher had a faster car and despite his best efforts to stay low, Butcher was able to make room to get under and pass Doiron down the back stretch to secure the win.
“I knew the 53 was going to be coming and you can look at the hood,” he said. “He doesn’t pass anybody (clean). He was better once he got out front and I just got too tight behind him. For where he came from today, it was a good run.”Derek Griffith of Hudson spent most of the race near the top 10, but he was unable to challenge the lead trio at any point of the event and finished ninth after starting in position 19. Renfrew finished 14th.