EPPING -- The 350 Supermodifieds ran their 40-lap feature in memory of Jen Garland at Star Speedway in Epping without a caution on Saturday night, and P.J. Stergios of Candia took home his first 350 win since purchasing his car last year.
“It’s cool winning this one for Jen,” the 33-year-old said from Victory Lane. “She was like the mom of the 350s. She helped everyone in the division for years and years. I’m sure she is looking down on us with a big smile on her face, with the good race we put on. We all miss her.”
Stergios started on the front row, and he took full advantage, building a lead on his competition. With no cautions to reset the field, Stergios had to pass some competitive cars, to put them a lap down late in the race, but he was able to get past them and race to victory over favorites Bobby Timmons III and Jeff Battle.
“I was getting a little nervous there,” he admitted. “Once you get in dirty air it’s a little tricky to keep clean air on the nose, and keep the car turned. I was trying to be patient there, and not blow the tires off of it. Thankfully it worked out.”
Battle drove from an eighth starting position, getting to third place with just five laps remaining, but the Westford, Mass. driver ran out of laps in his quest for another victory. Timmons recorded a remarkable sixth straight second-place finish at Star.
Paul Scally from Raynham, Mass., won the visiting NEMA Lites 25-lap feature in dominating fashion. Teenager Jimmy Connor of Nottingham scored another win in the Pure Stock division, while Adam Lovejoy bested Jim Storace of Kingston in the Woody's Auto Street Stock 40-lap special. Josh Hodgdon became a first-time winner in the Slingshots feature.
Around the tracks
The American-Canadian Tour was at White Mountain Motorsports Park for the 47th Annual Spring Green 122 and Jimmy Hebert of Williamstown, Vt., took the lead on Lap 18 and he later was able to hold the lead from his most serious challenger, Jimmy Renfrew Jr. of Candia, to score his second career Spring Green race win.
Renfrew was the only one of 13 New Hampshire drivers in the 27-car starting lineup to finish in the top five. Littleton's Jeff Marshall finished sixth, while conway's DJ Shaw recovered from an earlier incident to place seventh. Tommy Smithers of Gilmanton won the Dwarf Cars 25-lap feature.
A trio of New Hampshire drivers won races on Friday at Claremont, with Orford's Tanner Siemons taking top honors on the 602 DIRT Modifieds feature. Claremont's David Greenslit won his fifth Street Stock feature of the season, pending the required teardown inspection of his motor. This is done after five wins to balance the competition. The Mike Richardson Sr. Memorial 30 for Late Model Sportsman was won by Sunapee racer Ricky Bly.
At Legion Speedway in Wentworth it was double features for the wingless Sprint Cars after they were rained out the previous week, and 20-year-old Nick Comeau of Hebron won them both.
James Fadden of Plainfield won the headlining DIRTCar Modified Sportsman feature on Saturday night at Bear Ridge Speedway in Vt.
Jon McKennedy of Chelmsford, Mass., won the inaugural 75-lap New England Supermodified Series event on Friday night at Thunder Road Speedbowl in Barre, Vt. Pelham’s Russ Wood Sr. chased McKennedy for 65 laps before a power steering hose blew out on his car. Anthony Nocella and Rob Summers rounded out the podium.