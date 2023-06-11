Gabe Brown

Center Conway’s Gabe Brown claimed victory on Saturday in the Wall’s Ford Platinum Late Model Series race at White Mountain Motorsports Park.

NORTH WOODSTOCK — It was a successful weekend on the short tracks for Granite State drivers, with race wins coming in Vermont, Connecticut and here at home as well.

Notably, Gabe Brown of Center Conway took the lead for good on lap 82 and won the Wall’s Ford Platinum Late Model series 100 at White Mountain Motorsports Park in North Woodstock. Brown overtook Vermont’s Jesse Switser to earn the $3,000 payday.