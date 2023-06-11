NORTH WOODSTOCK — It was a successful weekend on the short tracks for Granite State drivers, with race wins coming in Vermont, Connecticut and here at home as well.
Notably, Gabe Brown of Center Conway took the lead for good on lap 82 and won the Wall’s Ford Platinum Late Model series 100 at White Mountain Motorsports Park in North Woodstock. Brown overtook Vermont’s Jesse Switser to earn the $3,000 payday.
Quinny Welch of Groveton led the early laps. Later, DJ Shaw of Center Conway made a daring three-wide pass to lead at the halfway point. Ultimately, though, Brown charged from the eighth starting position to steal the show. He drove by Welch for third place by lap 50, then drove under and past Shaw on lap 54 to run second.
After a lap-71 caution set up a restart, race leader Switser chose to restart on the outside, putting Brown on the inside front row, and Brown took full advantage.
“I was shocked by that,” Brown said. “Jesse knows me very well. He knows I’m pretty aggressive. My spotter is like, ‘He’s going to take the top here’, and I was like, ‘No way. He’s not that stupid.’
“But he did. He gave me the bottom and I got the lead.”
Brown then executed a perfect restart, surging ahead of Switser into turn 1. The lead duo raced close for another 10 laps, with Switser forcing his way back to the lead on lap 81, but Brown took it right back with an aggressive pass on the next lap. Bryan Wall Jr. of East Kingston followed in his tracks to get second from Switser on lap 83, and they raced to the checkers in that order.
This win was about having fun for the 20-year-old Brown, who has spent most the past few seasons successfully tour racing for points. He won the Granite State Pro Stock Series Championship in 2021, racing predominantly on the Pro All Stars Series for points last year.
Brown was quick to answer when asked if not racing for points was more fun.
“Let me tell you,” he said. “We bought a Late Model back in 2021 to have fun with it. We took the fun out of it by going racing for points. I love ACT (Tour) but it’s just that points racing is tough. I said to my guys when this date was open, we’re going to come to this one so we can have some fun again.”
Wall got past Switser as well to take home second place. Switser held on for third, with Welch in fourth. Shaw got forced up into the third groove after a lap-73 restart, falling to 12th place.
Points leader Kasey Beattie crashed during a qualifying race, but thanks to help from both Shaw and Brown, his car was repaired and he finished sixth in the 27-car field. Candia’s Jimmy Renfrew Jr. was in contention early but a throttle rod malfunction forced him to pit and restart at the rear. He finished ninth.
Around the tracks
• The New England Supermodified Series season opener was Friday at Thunder Road Speedbowl in Barre, Vermont, with Dan Bowes of Epping beating Jon McKennedy to the finish in their 50-lap race. That ended McKennedy’s win streak that encompassed two seasons. Russ Wood of Pelham finished fifth.
“Damn, this one feels good,” said Bowes, who last fall crashed hard at the track.
• Down in Connecticut at the New London-Waterford Speedbowl on Saturday night, Chase Locke of Chester beat Raymond’s Alby Ovitt to the finish of a caution-free 25-lap NEMA Lites race that was completed in just over six minutes. Randy Cabral won the companion Shane Hammond Memorial NEMA feature race.
• At Monadnock Speedway in Winchester on Saturday night, Modified racer Geoff Rollins of Merrimack strapped into a Late Model for the NHSTRA Triple Crown 50-lap special event and raced it to victory. Nate Wenzel won the 40-lap NHSTRA Modified main.
• At Riverside Speedway in Groveton, Mike Keddy of Raymond won the weekly 350 Supermodified opener.