Editor's Note: The disqualifications happened after the initial story that Denny Hamlin won the race was released.
Chase Elliott crossed the finish line third but was declared the winner of the M&M's Fan Appreciation 400 after Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch were disqualified at post-race inspection Sunday at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa.
Hamlin appeared to have won when he battled past nemesis Ross Chastain in a late-race restart and pulled away from Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch over the final 13 laps, with Busch finishing second.
But Hamlin's No. 11 Toyota and Busch's No. 18 Toyota failed post-race inspection. NASCAR Cup Series managing director Brad Moran told reporters that there was illegal material in the front fascia of both cars.
Moran said the drivers are allowed to appeal the disqualification.
Had the original results stood, Hamlin would have tied Elliott for the Cup Series points lead. Instead, Elliott grew his lead by picking up his fourth win of the season and his third over the past five races. Elliott has now finished first or second in each of the past five weeks.
Tyler Reddick moved into second following the ruling. Daniel Suarez, Christopher Bell and Kyle Larson rounded out the new top five.
Paired on the front row with Chastain, who has had multiple run-ins with the No. 11 car that's created tension between the drivers, Hamlin held a tight, high line off Turn 1 out of the race's next-to-last restart with 18 laps to go.
Chastain then lost control of his No. 1 Chevrolet, hit the wall and slid down into Kevin Harvick's Ford, forcing Chastain out of the race.