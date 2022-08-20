NASCAR: Cup Practice & Qualifying

NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott, right, talks with former driver Jeff Gordon on pit road during practice and qualifying for the Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International.

 Matthew OHaren/USA TODAY Sports

NASCAR Cup Series championship leader Chase Elliott won the pole position for Sunday’s Go Bowling at the Glen at Wakins Glen (N.Y.) International (3 p.m., USA Network), making a strong statement for his championship chases as the regular season winds down.

Elliott turned a lap of 125.147 mph around the 3.377-mile road course in the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet besting his teammate, reigning series champion Kyle Larson by a slight .015-seconds to claim his third pole position of the season and the 12th of this career.