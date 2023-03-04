NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott, right, talks with former driver Jeff Gordon on pit road during practice and qualifying for the Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International last year.
LAS VEGAS — After breaking his left tibia during a snowboarding accident in Colorado on Friday, Chase Elliott underwent successful surgery lasting approximately three hours, according to Hendrick Motorsports president and general manager Jeff Andrews.
Josh Berry, who drives the No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, will substitute for Elliott in Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Elliott is expected to miss multiple races while he recovers, and there is currently no timeline for his return, Andrews said. The No. 9 Chevrolet will continue to compete for the owner’s championship, and the organization can apply to NASCAR for a medical waiver that would keep Elliott eligible for the driver’s title.
Berry, 32, has just two Cup starts to his credit, both in 2021, and he has never driven NASCAR’s Next Gen car, introduced into the series last year.
“Without a doubt, it’s going to be a great challenge for me,” Berry said, “but with great challenge comes great opportunity for me to learn and grow as a driver and work around a lot of really talented and smart people here at Hendrick Motorsports.
“So we’re just taking it one lap at a time and one day at a time. ... We really don’t have any expectations at this point. We’re going to try to get to this practice and qualifying (for the Cup event). I’m going to race my Xfinity car, and then we’ll meet some more and talk about it and make a plan for (Sunday).”
Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman knows both sides of the substitute driver equation.
In 2016, he was pressed into service for 10 races in the No. 88 Hendrick Chevrolet while Dale Earnhardt Jr. was recovering from a concussion.
Last year, Bowman missed five races because of concussion symptoms and was replaced in his No. 48 Chevy by Noah Gragson.
With his experience as a relief driver, Bowman understands the challenge facing Berry.
“I think it’s a hard situation to step into,” Bowman said. “Obviously, we had some success when I filled in, but it’s really hard. I think it’s only gotten harder with the Next Gen car coming in.
“The Xfinity car used to be so similar to a Cup car, and now they couldn’t be more different in how they drive and how you can approach how to aggressively drive them. ...
“Definitely different, but I think it is a good opportunity for Josh to learn and to see how Hendrick Motorsports operates and to see the things that we do and to be a part of an organization like that, even though it’s through a situation that nobody wants.”