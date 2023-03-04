NASCAR: Cup Practice & Qualifying

NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott, right, talks with former driver Jeff Gordon on pit road during practice and qualifying for the Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International last year.

 Matthew OHaren/USA TODAY Sports

LAS VEGAS — After breaking his left tibia during a snowboarding accident in Colorado on Friday, Chase Elliott underwent successful surgery lasting approximately three hours, according to Hendrick Motorsports president and general manager Jeff Andrews.

Josh Berry, who drives the No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, will substitute for Elliott in Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.