WINCHESTER — Dave Helliwell was back in a familiar place on Saturday night — victory lane.
The 350 Supermodified multi-time champion passed his brother, Bill, on lap 20, then he pulled away from the field in a caution-free race that took just over 10 minutes to complete. The “Red MacDonald Classic 50” at Monadnock Speedway was the first of its kind for the 350 SMAC Tour, and it was run without incident despite being an unfamiliar track to nearly the entire 16-car field.
Helliwell started third and chased his brother, Bill, for several laps before taking advantage of lapped traffic to get out front. With no caution periods in the event, Helliwell spent the rest of the race working his way past lapped traffic to secure the victory. This was Helliwell’s third race in the potent Mike Muldoon-owned car. He has two wins and a second-place finish in it.
“I’m not even sure how this happened,” Helliwell said of securing the Muldoon ride. “He had a couple of other drivers in it and I really wasn’t doing anything. I was just helping my brother run as good as he could. Next thing you know we ended up at Seekonk (Massachusetts) and the first time out we won. We finished second at Wiscasset (Maine) and then won here. I think he might want me to stay?”
Passing his twin brother for the race lead in the high speed Supermodifieds race was a bit unusual, but he made that move on the backstretch, finishing the race with a sizable lead on the quarter-mile oval.
“That’s like anxiety, being the car owner of the car you are passing, and it’s your twin brother,” he added. “He fired off really good. He has a Super Late Model background and he knows how to get around bull ring tracks. I just went to the bottom when he got together with a lapped car and they slowed up a bit. That was it from there. You get the lead, you’re in clean air and can control the race.”
Dave Helliwell was track champion of the 350 Supermodifieds at Star Speedway in Epping from 2018-20 before stepping away from weekly competition. Since then he has been helping brothers Bill and George with their racing endeavors. Bill Helliwell won the 350 championship last week at Riverside Speedway in Groveton, while George Helliwell is leading the Dwarf Car standings.
“This racing thing keeps me busy,” Dave Helliwell said. “I’ve got Supers, Pro Stocks, Dwarf Cars. The momentum going forward is pretty good. I couldn’t be more happy.”
Scott Watts Sr. of Seabrook rounded out the all-New Hampshire podium. Gordon Farnum from Fitzwilliam won the Pure Stock feature with Ben Byrne taking top honors in the 30-lap NHSTRA Modifieds main.
Around the tracks
Chase Locke of Chester secured the 2022 Oswego (New York) Speedway track championship on Saturday night, overcoming an early race incident that sent him to the pits for repairs to the front end of his 350 Supermodified. His brother, Ryan, helped fix the car, allowing Chase to finish seventh, which was good enough to earn the title. Then Ryan Chase went out and finished second in the big block Supermodified feature.
Jesse Switser beat Quinny Welch of Groveton to the checkers in the 50-lap Late Model feature on Saturday night at White Mountain Motorsports Park in North Woodstock. Tanner Woodard won the Flying Tigers feature.
Mike Netishen of Auburn took his Outlaw Midget car to victory lane on Friday night on the Legion Speedway dirt in Rumney, leading flag-to-flag. Donald Ottati from Rumney won the non-winged Sprint Cars feature, while Matt Lashua of Canaan scored top honors in the Late Model main.
Haydon Grenier of Claremont was able to keep David Greenslit from victory in the Street Stock feature at Claremont on Friday. Troy’s Trevor Bleau beat Brian Robie to the checkers in their NHSTRA Modified main.
Double 75-lap features at Riverside Speedway in Groveton for the Late Models produced wins for Stark’s Bryan Mason on Friday, and then hometown driver Jeff Marshall won the Saturday main event. Marshall finished second on Friday as well, with Mason third on Saturday.
The SCoNE Sprint cars were back at Bear Ridge in Bradford, Vermont, and it was Chris Donnelly of Piermont beating Matt Hoyt from Campton to the checkers in their 25-lap event. Modified points leader Jason Gray lengthened his lead over Lashua, who finished third.
At Star Speedway in Epping on Saturday it was Max Dolliver of Londonderry taking home top honors in the Woody’s Auto Street Stock feature. Plaistow’s Billy Osborne won the Pure Stock main, with George Maroun taking the Late Model feature. Rob Richardi won the Pro Four Modified tour race, while Kristen DeStefano was declared the winner of the Six Shooters feature after Ryan Nelson was disqualified for a rules infraction.
At Thompson (Connecticut) on Thursday, former Star and Lee Speedway weekly racer Jon McKennedy of Chelmsford, Massachusetts, took over the points lead on the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour with a fourth-place result. He now holds a five-point lead with five races remaining. Craig Lutz won the 150-lap race worth a $12,900 payday.