PHOTO BY KEVIN RICE Dave Helliwell of Manchester celebrates his victory on Saturday at Monadnock Speedway.

WINCHESTER — Dave Helliwell was back in a familiar place on Saturday night — victory lane.

The 350 Supermodified multi-time champion passed his brother, Bill, on lap 20, then he pulled away from the field in a caution-free race that took just over 10 minutes to complete. The “Red MacDonald Classic 50” at Monadnock Speedway was the first of its kind for the 350 SMAC Tour, and it was run without incident despite being an unfamiliar track to nearly the entire 16-car field.