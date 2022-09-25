Quinten Welch

Provided by John Raper Groveton’s Quinten Welch, seen here after a feature win this spring at White Mountains Motorsports Park, won his ninth track championship Saturday night.

To win a short track weekly racing championship takes more than just a fast car. It’s about working in the race shop during the week. It requires a commitment to be at every scheduled race. These factors make the reward of becoming a champion more significant at any level.

Quinten Welch of Groveton had a strong start to his racing season in the Late Model division at White Mountain Motorsports Park in North Woodstock. He then used consistency to become a nine-time WMMP track champion, after finishing fifth on Saturday night.