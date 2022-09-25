To win a short track weekly racing championship takes more than just a fast car. It’s about working in the race shop during the week. It requires a commitment to be at every scheduled race. These factors make the reward of becoming a champion more significant at any level.
Quinten Welch of Groveton had a strong start to his racing season in the Late Model division at White Mountain Motorsports Park in North Woodstock. He then used consistency to become a nine-time WMMP track champion, after finishing fifth on Saturday night.
The 50-lap season finale for the track’s headline division was won by Jesse Switser over Claremont’s Mike Jurkowski. Kris Watson traveled from Maine to win the $5,000 R&R Race Parts 100 Street Stock Open. Max Dolliver was the highest finishing home state driver with a third-place run in the 24-car field.
Jason Wyman of Easton won the Dwarf Car season finale and the track championship. Nick Anderson from Oxford, Mass., won the Mini Late Model feature and the track title, while Don Baumgardner won the Strickly Stock Mini feature at his hometown track. Duane Skofield of Plaistow and Tom Harwood of Derry were the winners of two N.E. Dwarf Car Series mains.
The Granite State Mini Sprint Tour closed out its season on Friday at Legion Speedway in Wentworth, and it was 15-year-old Caiden Herbert from New Hampton finishing second to Matt Seymour in the race to earn the GSMS 600cc Championship by four points.
The championship was decided in a dramatic ending to the 20-lap main, where points challenger Chase Rodgers slipped from first to third place following a late-race restart. Josh Wright from Laconia won the 500cc championship by 10 points. The 32-year-old won his heat and finished second in the feature to take top honors in that class.
At Star Speedway in Epping it was double features for the Street Stocks, and Clark Brooks of Raymond was the star of the night, earning first- and second-place finishes in the two events, coming from 10th place in the second main, which was won by Rob MacRae.
Points leader Adam Lovejoy from Maine crashed hard in the first feature, but Shane Gendron generously let him drive his car in the second feature and it earned Lovejoy enough points to become a Star track champion. Charlie Rose earned the Late Models title, while Justin Gallioux, Nate Leclair and George Riley Jr., from Kingston also became champions on Saturday night at Star.
At Riverside Speedway in Groveton it was Todd Libby wrapping up a championship season in the Street Stock division on Saturday night. Libby had already clinched the title before racing to another win in the 30-lap main.
David Greenslit of Claremont won for the 10th time this season in the Street Stock division at Claremont Motorsports Park on Saturday night. The track champion now awaits final word on if he is also the NASCAR Weekly Series National Division II Champion. Trevor Bleau from Troy wrapped up his NHSTRA Modified Champion season with a fourth straight win, beating Todd Patnode to the finish.
In the Six Shooters division it was “Miller Time”, as Steve Miller Jr., beat father Steve Sr. in the race, with the veteran of the family taking the season championship by 22 points. Brandon Morrie drove a borrowed car to a fourth-place finish to win the Mini Stock championship by two points over Sean Lantas of Newport.
Chris Chambers won the final race and championship in the competitive Pure Stock division, with Craig Smith of Newport taking the final checkered in the Late Model Sportsman ranks, with Ricky Bly the champion.
The 100-lap season finale race for the DIRTCar 602 Modifieds at Bear Ridge Speedway in Bradford, Vermont, went to hometown racer Jordan Fornwait, who beat Canaan racers Matt Lashua and Todd Buckwald to the finish. Lashua finished a close second to Jason Gray in the season standings. Seth Carlson won the final USAC DMA Midgets race and the championship for car owner Skip Matczak.
The $15,000-to-win Tri-Track Series 80-lap feature at Stafford Motor Speedway in Connecticut on Saturday night was won by Ron Silk, who made a late-race pass on NASCAR Truck Series driver Ryan Preece, who was spun out of second place moments later by Craig Lutz. Brian Robie of Sunapee struggled to a 24th place finish in the 33-car field.