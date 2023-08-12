Needing a strong performance on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course to bolster his playoff hopes, Daniel Suarez got off to the best possible start on Saturday.

Touring the 2.439-mile, 14-turn circuit in 87.968 seconds (99.814 mph) in his No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet, Suarez earned the pole position for Sunday’s Verizon 200 at the Brickyard (2:30 p.m. on NBC).