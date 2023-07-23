NASCAR: HighPoint.com 400

DENNY HAMLIN

Denny Hamlin held off Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. in a three-lap dash to etch his name into the Pocono Raceway record book Sunday, winning the HighPoint.com 400 at Long Pond, Pennsylvania.

By fending off Truex and winning under the 11th caution period after Ryan Preece’s spin, Hamlin was victorious for the seventh time at the 2.5-mile track.