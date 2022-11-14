Dion and Leighton

Dave Dion, left, shares racing memories with Brad Leighton in Loudon on Sunday.

The New England Racing Museum honored five of the greatest regional short track stock car drivers of all-time in a Sunday “Legends Day” ceremony held on the grounds of New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon.

Dave Dion of Hudson, Brad Leighton of Center Harbor, Kelly Moore of Maine, plus Vermont brothers Beaver and Bobby Dragon were honored at the sold-out celebration.