The New England Racing Museum honored five of the greatest regional short track stock car drivers of all-time in a Sunday “Legends Day” ceremony held on the grounds of New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon.
Dave Dion of Hudson, Brad Leighton of Center Harbor, Kelly Moore of Maine, plus Vermont brothers Beaver and Bobby Dragon were honored at the sold-out celebration.
All five had New England short track racing careers that spanned multiple decades and included NASCAR Touring Series championships. Following a nearly two-hour open discussion among the honored drivers, a banner unveiling put the five drivers into permanent history at the museum.
“When they put this together for Late Model cars and they told me that my team was one of them, I was like, ‘Wow,’” Dion said. “It means everything to me, to be remembered in a good way, and seeing the fans here today. It’s an honor.
“New England has more rabid race fans than almost anywhere in the country. They are passionate up here. I am a board member with the Living Legends of Auto Racing in Daytona (Florida) and it’s a struggle for us down there to get the support we need. It’s just different up here.”
The rivalry between Dion and Leighton over a 10-year span at the turn of the century became heated at times as they competed for victories. On Sunday, now 20 years later, Dion and Leighton were able to remember the rivalry and bring laughs for attendees.
“Definitely nice to reminisce about the old times,” Leighton admitted. “It brings back old memories here at Loudon. Eight career wins here. Pretty blessed with the career I had. Amazed to have that banner up there with the rest of these NASCAR Busch North drivers. It is certainly an honor.
“I don’t think we really knew what we had when we had it, going through the late 1980s, the ’90s and early 2000s,” said Leighton. “I certainly didn’t, but I do appreciate everything that everybody here has done for this day. You are so focused on doing the best you can while racing, but after the fact this is really all we have. Trophies and memories.”
Leighton’s career included four NHMS track championships, 24 NASCAR Busch North wins and two titles. Dion earned 118 victories in his career at 20 different race tracks, including a 1992 Oxford 250 win. Interestingly, while Dion and both Beaver and Bobby Dragon still follow auto racing, and Moore continues to race on a limited basis, Leighton’s interest has waned.
“I have to confess that I don’t,” Leighton admitted. “I think I just turned the switch off and that was it. I keep busy working, but I certainly miss the people. The competitiveness is gone out of me. Maybe that is why I don’t miss racing as much as I probably should, but I certainly wouldn’t change any of it.”
Leighton still resides in the Meredith area, where he works at a couple of family-owned businesses. He is able to work with his wife and son every day, and he is also enjoying time as a grandfather now. The 1995 ACT Tour champion admits that whenever he drives by NHMS, which is less than 30 minutes from home, special memories return.
Now at the age of 78, retired and living in Florida, Dion remains as energized about racing as he was 40 years ago. He was a fierce competitor, which a time or two got him into some trouble.
“Brad and I were bitter enemies,” he noted. “NASCAR had to just about throw us both out one time. Actually they were going to throw me out. Bob Bahre (former NHMS track owner) actually saved my career. He went to bat for me with NASCAR. He was bigger than life.
“You go from a fellow competitor’s enemy to now seeing the individual. Once you retire, you see that they are good people. Racing people are all good people. It has been proven and proven. Despite the way that we sometimes act on the race track, we will always help each other.”
The New England Racing Museum is home to auto racing memorabilia, race cars and motorcycles, with many historic New England racing artifacts, photos, trophies and historical writings, including an auto racing library of information. It is open most Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.