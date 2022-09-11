The Wall’s Ford Platinum Series Triple Crown season finale 75 brought a field of 22 Late Models to White Mountain Motorsports Park in North Woodstock on Saturday night, and it was Derek Gluchacki from North Dartmouth, Mass., taking the bonus money and the hardware in a season sweep.
Gluchacki, who sits third in the American-Canadian Tour season standings, made a crucial lap 66 pass on early race leader Kasey Beattie finish second. One lap later the caution waved, allowing Gluchacki to line up inside of race leader Jesse Switser for a restart and he took advantage, surging ahead with just seven laps remaining to earn the win.
“We made some contact in (turns) three and four,” Gluchacki said of the winning pass. “I ran my line in one and two and he ran his. We got a better launch off of two than he did and we were able to hang onto it.
“I think we were a lot better the first time we raced here. We’ve been trying stuff to get better for the ACT. This whole deal that Wall’s Ford put on worked well for us to do the three races. Tonight we weren’t that good and we were still able to hang on. The cautions fell our way and we got it done.”
White Mountain Motorsports Park points leader Quinten Welch of Groveton moved closer to securing his ninth title with a fifth place finish. He was forced to start back in the ninth position, with the other contenders ahead of him, so he drove a cautious race, and as a result he might only need to start the season finale race on Sept. 24 to become champion.
“We’ve kind of been doing points racing for the last three or four weeks,” he said. “Tonight there were some different guys here and I don’t know how they race, so I just kind of rode and took the easy ones when I could get them and keep the guys around me (in points) in sight.
“Hopefully we’ve got a big enough lead so we can just race the last one to win. I think we’re going to have a 54-point lead on second and 55 on third, so I would have to train wreck to lose it, but I have seen it happen before.”
Jody Sicard of Gilmanton won a caution-free 35-lap Flying Tigers feature over Mike Clark of Littleton. Kaiden Fisher made a last lap pass to finish third, and put the top three into a virtual tie in the season standings with one race left on their schedule. Jarrod Soucy, who learned to race as a young teenager at Hudson nearly a decade ago, won the 50-lap Mini Late Model special event feature by a full straightaway.
Around the tracks
The NHSTRA Modifieds at Monadnock in Winchester ran off their 40-lap feature in less than nine minutes on Saturday night, with Nate Wenzel leading green-to-checker. Brian Robie of Sunapee tuned up for next Saturday’s big event by passing the most cars, as he drove from seventh to a second-place finish.
Tyler Leary held his points lead after a third-place finish, with challenger Ben Byrne in fifth. Todd Patnode of Sunapee finished between them in fourth place. Ricky Bly of Sunapee finished third in the NHSTRA Race for the Ring Championship 50-lap event to claim that title. Cole Littlewood won the race. Gordon Farnum of Fitzwilliam won another Mini Stock feature. He has 11 wins in 15 races this season.
At Claremont. Troy's Trevor Bleau from Troy recovered from a flat tire to win the NHSTRA Modified feature over hometown driver Jeremy Zuollo. Steve Miller of Grantham won the Six Shooters main, while Newport's Greg Millette won the Mini Stock main. Favorite Nick Houle had a major fire in his car during qualifying, but he was not injured.
Matt Lashua of Canaan won Dirt Late Model features at both Legion Speedway in Wentworth, and at Bear Ridge Speedway in Vermont over the weekend. Donald Ottati of Rumney took top honors again in the Non-Wing Sprint Cars at Legion. Ryan Christian of Canaan made gains in the 602 DIRTCar Standings at Bear Ridge with his Saturday win.
The 350 SMAC Supermodified Tour ventured to Waterford, Connecticut, on Saturday night and it was Seabrook's Scott Watts Sr. picking up the win Weare's Kenny White Jr. Manchester's Dave Helliwell finished fourth.
Thunder Road Speedbowl in Barre, Vermont, wrapped up its 63rd regular season of competition with a fiery finish in the headlining Late Model division. Stephen Donahue was forced into the wall, as he and Chris Roberts raced to the checkers off turn four nearly dead even.
Donahue’s car flipped and erupted into a fireball in turn one. He escaped with no burns, but was still hospitalized on Sunday, waiting for results of a possible broken hand. Roberts was penalized for the contact. Taylor Hoar, daughter to retired racer Brian Hoar, won her first career feature in the Street Stock main.