Derek Gluchacki

KEVIN RICE PHOTO

Derek Gluchacki completed the Triple Crown Sweep at WMMP on Saturday night.

 The Wall’s Ford Platinum Series Triple Crown season finale 75 brought a field of 22 Late Models to White Mountain Motorsports Park in North Woodstock on Saturday night, and it was Derek Gluchacki from North Dartmouth, Mass., taking the bonus money and the hardware in a season sweep.

Gluchacki, who sits third in the American-Canadian Tour season standings, made a crucial lap 66 pass on early race leader Kasey Beattie finish second. One lap later the caution waved, allowing Gluchacki to line up inside of race leader Jesse Switser for a restart and he took advantage, surging ahead with just seven laps remaining to earn the win.