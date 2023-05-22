LEE — Brandon Barker gave longtime Epping car owner Chad Sullivan an unexpected gift on Sunday.
Barker won Lee USA Speedway’s season-opening event, the Governor’s Cup 150 American-Canadian Tour (ACT) race, outdueling Candia’s Jimmy Renfrew Jr.
Barker, 26, of Windham, Maine, led lap 1, but during the middle portion of the race, he fell back to fourth place. On lap 97, he took the lead back from Renfrew and the race for the lead was on.
Renfrew chased Barker for several laps before getting alongside the race leader again. They ran three-wide around lapped cars on multiple occasions, with each driver leading laps. On lap 146, Renfrew slid into Barker in turn 4 and spun his car. Barker then outraced Gabe Brown of Center Conway to the checkers.
“He (Renfrew) can make it exciting,” Barker said. “He races Street Stocks, so I know how he can get rough. I was fully waiting on it and we prevailed. I didn’t think this (win) was coming, but it’s cool. It is something special. I love Lee. I just adapt well here. I won the first Granite State (Pro Stock Series) race I ran here and I had never even seen the track.”
Barker was asked to drive the car, famously numbered “Ono” by Sullivan, after Quinny Welch left the team three races into this season. The Groveton racer was unable to record a top-10 finish, making Sunday’s first ACT win for both driver and owner that much better.
“Brandon talked to me last year about driving and we just never really got together,” Sullivan noted. “Quinny decided he didn’t want to drive anymore and I called up Brandon because I knew he was the Pro Stock Champion here last year, and here we are! I think we’ll be doing some more. You’ll probably see us at Seekonk (Mass. Speedway) in a couple of weeks if the schedule works out for him.”
Sullivan is a longtime fixture at Granite State tracks, fielding many cars in multiple divisions, most notably at his hometown track, Star Speedway.
DJ Shaw of Center Conway increased his points lead with a fourth-place finish. Hudson’s Joey Polewarczyk Jr. and Cam Huntress of Rochester rounded out the top six. Renfrew was left disappointed and in position 13 after his lap 146 spin.
“We were racing hard,” he said. “There was a puddle getting into turn three. Somebody must have splashed water onto the track. When I got down into three that time the nose just skated right into him. Just hard racing. Congrats to him on the win. He ran a great race.
“It was intense for sure. Lapped traffic played a big role. Once I lost the lead, I tried to save some for the last 30 laps or so. I think I could have gotten the win, but unfortunately — just racing too hard with inside five to go and it didn’t work out.”
The Rodfather Pro Stock 75 opened the Lee NASCAR Weekly Series points race and it was Barker looking to win again, but after leading the first 35 laps, Garrett Hall got past him and the Scarborough, Maine, driver went on to win the caution-free race. Nick Cusack took second from Ryan Green on lap 71, with Barker and Casey Call of Pembroke rounding out the top five.
The only other track in the region to beat Mother Nature over the weekend was Riverside Speedway in Groveton. Organizers moved their start time to a Saturday afternoon race and it was Tom Harwood from Derry taking top honors in the New England Dwarf Car Series 30-lap feature.
Todd Libby won the Street Stock main.