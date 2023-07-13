Kevin Harvick will make his 40th and final New Hampshire Motor Speedway start in the NASCAR Cup Series Crayon 301 scheduled for Sunday afternoon.
Since announcing his retirement after this season, the 23-year Cup Series veteran has been honored in different ways at his final visits to each venue. Harvick hopes to remember this weekend as the place where he qualified for the playoffs with a record fifth NHMS win.
He is tied with Jeff Burton, each with four Loudon Cup Series wins. Burton is already retired and will help broadcast the event nationally on USA Network (Sunday, 2:30 p.m.), while Harvick is hoping to win at the ‘Magic Mile’ for the third time in six years.
“It’s definitely a track that we’re looking forward to going to, and I can’t wait to finally, hopefully, get to victory lane (this season),” he said. “We’re ready to finish off a weekend with a win. We’ve been competitive every week and had a chance to win a couple of races. We have run at the front and led laps.
“We’re going out on our own terms the last year and trying to do what we have done the last 22 years on the Cup side and that is be competitive. I think that is the most respectful thing to the fans and the people and the sport, to not just go out there and cash it in, but to go out there and try to win.”
Harvick’s history of flat track success is well known, especially from his success at the mile in Phoenix. Since he joined Stewart-Haas Racing in 2014 and was paired with crew chief Rodney Childers, Harvick has finished in the top five at NHMS in nine of 13 starts. He will be among a number of the 36 drivers coming to Loudon with the confidence of a potential race win. At the top of that list is Christopher Bell, who not only won the race last year but was also part of a two-day tire test that resulted in softer tire compounds this weekend — another big story. Brad Keselowski also considers Loudon to be one of his best opportunities to get that coveted first win with his second-year RFK Racing team.
Other drivers needing a win are 2021 race winner Aric Almirola and his SHR teammate Ryan Preece, who returns to his Modified roots with confidence after setting fast times and leading many laps at Martinsville, Virginia, earlier this season, which is considered to be the track most like NHMS. Chase Elliott also made laps in the spring tire test, and he is in need of a win to make the playoffs as well.
Sentimental favorites include Martin Truex Jr., who is running out of time to get his first Cup win at the track that launched his racing career. Ryan Newman is entered in the Rick Ware Racing entry at the track that brought him a first career Cup victory.
The tire factor
NASCAR and Goodyear Racing Tires have announced a new softer tire compound for the Cup Series cars this weekend, a result of an April 25-26 test. This weekend will mark the first time teams have run either of the left or right side compounds in competition. The goal is to create more tire wear, resulting in more passing opportunities and better racing for fans. Whether the change will bring different drivers to the front is a great unknown.
“We are taking steps to generate more grip, tire wear and tire fall-off,” said Greg Stucker, Goodyear’s director of racing. “After a successful test at Loudon in the spring, we’ve done that for this week’s Cup race with different tread compounds than we ran there last year.”
Another factor involving tires on Sunday could be the use of rain tires. Each team will have four sets of those ready to use, if necessary. While those tires were used last weekend at the Chicago road course event, the use of rain tires at NHMS would be very different.
NASCAR will make that an option only if there is a very light rain or just damp track conditions.
More testing
Following the conclusion of this weekend’s events, some drivers will remain in the area for what NASCAR hopes will be two days of testing, weather permitting.
Bell, Harrison Burton, William Byron, Justin Haley, Preece and Erik Jones will take part in the test.
NBC Sports reported that NASCAR has been working on a new rear end splitter to enhance the racing, and this test will be focused on that experiment, which could lead to changes to the cars for the 2024 season at specified tracks.
Xfinity Saturday
There are 39 drivers entered for 38 available spots in Saturday’s Ambetter Health 200 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series. There have been 35 Xfinity races at NHMS, with 27 different winners. The Xfinity on-track action is scheduled to begin on Friday at 5:05 p.m., with a brief practice session, followed immediately by qualifying for Saturday’s main event.
With the playoff season also drawing near for Xfinity teams, just seven eligible drivers have won races this season, leaving five spots still available for a championship run.
John Hunter Nemechek is listed as the favorite, but it is more than possible to have an upset winner at NHMS, especially if weather becomes a factor for the 3 p.m. event.