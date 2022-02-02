Hudson’s Derek Griffith is moving up in the racing world.
Griffith, 24, will drive the No. 26 Toyota GR Supra in multiple races in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season, Sam Hunt Racing (SHR) announced on Wednesday.
The Xfinity Series is one step down from NASCAR’s Cup Series, making it the “Triple-A” of stock car racing.
Griffith’s first Xfinity race will come Friday, April 8, at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. He is also scheduled to race in the Xfinity Series event at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon on Saturday, July 16.
A super late model star, Griffith made his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut at Gateway Motorsports Park outside St. Louis. Additionally, he has 10 ARCA Menards Series starts in which he collected three top-five and eight top-10 finishes.
“It’s a dream come true for me,” said Griffith. “I thought after running in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series last year that it would be the peak of my career, but to get together with Sam Hunt Racing, it’s going to help elevate me to new levels. It’s just perfect timing for me.
“I’ve been working hard to try and get something together since the end of 2021 and keep the ball rolling,” said Griffith. “I had the opportunity to race a lot last year, but it’s hard to get into a rhythm with just one or two races at a higher level. Sam Hunt Racing wanted me to race for them just as much as I wanted to race for them. Everything fell right into place for us.”
“Derek is a special talent and a true racer,” said team owner Sam Hunt. “His short track success across the country speaks for itself, and he’s someone that is extremely deserving of a shot to compete in the Xfinity Series. He builds his own race cars back home, works a full-time job, and is really a testimony to hard work and doing things right. He will fit in perfectly at SHR, and we’re ready to make the state of New Hampshire proud.”
Griffith, who began his racing career at the age of 12, became a quick study of some of his local short tracks in New England, including Hudson Speedway, capturing checkered flags early in his career.
“Derek’s driving speaks for itself,” said Ben Bosowski, owner of Hudson Speedway. “It’s all a Cinderella type story. The hometown kid goes to New Hampshire Motor Speedway, with his hometown track on the side of the car as his sponsor. It’s one of those stories that you don’t hear much out there anymore. Very rarely do all of the pieces come together like this. It will be a great moment for all of us.”
Griffith’s remaining races will be announced at a later date.