LEE — Beating Kyle Busch in any race is a big deal, but for Derek Griffith, Friday night became a special memory as he outraced the NASCAR Cup Series star to the finish of a 125-lap Super Late Model race at Lee USA Speedway. The Hudson driver started behind Busch, passed him on lap 19 and then stayed ahead of him on his way to victory.
“He gets to race on Sunday because he is as good as he is,” said Griffith, 26. “It’s really damn cool to win this race. I am super thankful that my guys prepare as hard as they do. I would be nowhere without them. I get to keep this one in the memory books for me.”
Maine driver Joey Doiron was in control through the middle portion of the event, while Griffith and Busch were making passes. Griffith made his way to second place on lap 42, but it took a lap-94 restart, where Doiron chose the outside lane, for Griffith to get out front.
“We started back in seventh and these guys ran so hard from lap one that it was hard to keep pace,” he said. “I knew I was going to use it up getting to the lead, and I did, but I think I was just a little bit better than the guys behind me at the end.
“Joey was really good. I don’t know if I would have been able to pass him without the restart. I didn’t want the bottom on that restart, but man it just stuck on the bottom. That was the best it turned all night.
“At the end, I was just praying and hoping that it stayed green. We had a really good long run car.”
Busch made an impressive crossover move to get second place with 25 laps to go. At that point, he was just over one second behind Griffith. Busch gave it his best effort to close in, but Griffith finished out his performance to cross the line ahead of Busch by about six car lengths.
“That was fun,” Busch said. “It’s pretty cool to just come out here and have some fun. I know how cool the fans are up here in the Northeast, and how much they love their racing. I just could not accelerate off the turns the way I needed to, but we gave it all we had there at the end.
“It’s a really fun track. Really technical. A lot of different things that you can kind of search around and help yourself with. I was doing a lot of that.”
Besides racing, Busch was also doing a lot of talking to race fans, signing autographs and posing for photos, just as soon as he finished helping his team with car setup after practice. The near sellout crowd showed appreciation, giving Busch loud cheers during his post-race interview.
Doiron finished the event in third place, with Jimmy Renfrew Jr. of Candia and Dover’s Wayne Helliwell Jr. finishing in the sixth and seventh positions in the 29-car field. Geoff Rollins of Merrimack won the 50-lap Late Model feature, beating Milton Duran of Londonderry to the finish.