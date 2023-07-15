Busch and Griffith

LEE — Beating Kyle Busch in any race is a big deal, but for Derek Griffith, Friday night became a special memory as he outraced the NASCAR Cup Series star to the finish of a 125-lap Super Late Model race at Lee USA Speedway. The Hudson driver started behind Busch, passed him on lap 19 and then stayed ahead of him on his way to victory.

“He gets to race on Sunday because he is as good as he is,” said Griffith, 26. “It’s really damn cool to win this race. I am super thankful that my guys prepare as hard as they do. I would be nowhere without them. I get to keep this one in the memory books for me.”