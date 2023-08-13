Jeff Huntington

Provided by Kevin Rice

Jeff Huntington celebrates his Friday night win at Legion Speedway in Wentworth.

Mother nature has been cruel to Legion Speedway in Wentworth, a small quarter-mile clay oval with one of the best racing surfaces in the country. Heavy rain on Thursday night was a cause for concern, but the weather was perfect on Friday night -- and so was the track.

That combination led to a memorable night of racing, with Dave Bodio from Northbridge, Mass., coming from starting position 17 to win, Josh Wright of Laconia going last to first and Piermont’s Jeff Huntington able to hold the lead for his first feature win in two years.