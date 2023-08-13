Mother nature has been cruel to Legion Speedway in Wentworth, a small quarter-mile clay oval with one of the best racing surfaces in the country. Heavy rain on Thursday night was a cause for concern, but the weather was perfect on Friday night -- and so was the track.
That combination led to a memorable night of racing, with Dave Bodio from Northbridge, Mass., coming from starting position 17 to win, Josh Wright of Laconia going last to first and Piermont’s Jeff Huntington able to hold the lead for his first feature win in two years.
Huntington’s craft is racing Sportsman Modifieds on the dirt. His mission on Friday was to get out front early and stay there. That is exactly what the now part-time veteran of more than 35 years of racing did to take the checkered flag.
“We weren’t very good in the heat race and my oldest boy (Kyle) went to work on it and he made a bunch of changes,” Huntington said. “The changes we made were the difference. We were really good at the end. I like racing here. Kyle runs at Bear Ridge (Vermont) all of the time now, so I just run when I can.”
Huntington was chased to the finish by Canaan drivers Ricky Sanville and Walter Hammond Sr. Sanville was able to stay with Huntington, but he was unable to challenge for the lead.
The Modifieds were the final event of the night, but before then there was plenty of passing for the lead from the Granite State Mini Sprints.
A lap one incident forced Josh Wright of Laconia to restart from scratch on the 14-car field for the 500cc feature. By lap 10 he was already in a close race for the lead, and before the 25-lap race was halfway complete Wright made a three-wide pass to get out front and he raced away to victory.
The 600cc feature had a field of 22 cars on the board, with David Bodio starting deep in the field. His goal was just to get to a top-five finish, but just 10 laps into the 25-lap event he found himself at the back of a five-car lead pack in lapped traffic. Matt Seymour was the early race leader trying to stay out front.
Bodio put on a veteran clinic, passing points leader Chase Rodgers and then Mark Wiggett from North Woodstock for the race lead with an inside pass down the backstretch. Rodgers and Wiggett followed Bodio to the finish.
“We got into lapped traffic and the car came alive,” Bodio said. “Ron (Giroux) is doing a great job here. Two years ago we ran here during the day and it was really dry. He shifted it to Friday night’s and the track is awesome. Ron was a little worried about how track conditions were going to be with the heavy rain last night. That ended up being a non-issue.”
Vermont’s Chris Murray had a race for the lead with Auburn’s Mike Netishen in the Outlaw Midgets feature for several laps before Netishen’s car coasted to a stop after the ignition kill switch wire came apart, handing Murray a convincing win.
The non-wing Sprint Cars also had a race for the lead over several laps. Vermont’s Matt Collins executed a spin and win, as he did a 360 on the backstretch under green flag conditions while trying to catch race leader Wade Prentice of New Hampton. Collins continued on and then passed Prentice with four laps to go to win that event.
Brian Robie of Sunapee returned to Claremont Motorsports Park on Friday night and he made it pay off by winning the 30-lap NHSTRA Modified feature over Croydon’s Aaron Fellows. Lempster’s Guy Caron won the Outlaw Late Models main with Chris Chambers taking top honors in the Pure Stock race over Ben Poland of Charlestown.
Milton Duran from Londonderry has won yet again. This time it was the 50-lap Battle for the Belt race on Saturday night at Monadnock Speedway in Winchester. Matt Sonnhalter and Manchester’s Bill Clement Jr. rounded out the top three finishers. Brian Chapin was the 604 Modified winner with Rob Williams taking another Mini Stock trophy home to Hudson.
Veteran Late Model racer Randy Potter of Groveton captured his first win of the season at Riverside Speedway in Groveton in the 75-lap headline event Saturday night. Jeffrey Marshall and hometown driver Matthew Mason followed him to the finish.
At Star Speedway in Epping on Saturday it was double features night for both the Late Models and Street Stocks. Erick Sands of Derry took advantage of a week off on the ACT Tour to score a win in the second feature and a second-place finish in the opener. Connor McDougal from Wakefield earned first- and third-place finishes, while Charlie Baldwin took home two first-place trophies in Street Stock competition.
Fremont native Mike Ordway Jr. scored an impressive victory on Sunday morning at Oswego Speedway. After qualifying on Saturday, tornado threats and impending heavy rain postponed the 50-lap ISMA/MSS Supermodified race until the next day. Ordway held off Ohio native Trent Stephens through lapped traffic for the win.
The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour has a special Wednesday event at Thompson Speedway in Connecticut this week. Former Star regulars Matt Swanson and Bobby Santos are among the 25 early entries for that event, as Justin Bonsignore and Ron Silk resume their battle for the coveted NASCAR championship.