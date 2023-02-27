Caiden Herbert
THREE New Hampshire drivers decided to begin their auto racing season early, traveling to Trenton, New Jersey, this past weekend for the Indoor Dirt East Coast Nationals in the Cure Insurance Arena.

Crews spent four days turning the floor of the arena into a dirt race track, and Caiden Herbert from Bristol, Mark Wiggett of North Woodstock and Claremont’s Todd Davis were among the 90-plus entries vying for 24 A-Main starting positions.