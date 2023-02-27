THREE New Hampshire drivers decided to begin their auto racing season early, traveling to Trenton, New Jersey, this past weekend for the Indoor Dirt East Coast Nationals in the Cure Insurance Arena.
Crews spent four days turning the floor of the arena into a dirt race track, and Caiden Herbert from Bristol, Mark Wiggett of North Woodstock and Claremont’s Todd Davis were among the 90-plus entries vying for 24 A-Main starting positions.
Herbert was the 2022 Granite State Mini Sprint champion in the 600 cc-powered Micro-Sprints. Herbert, 16, and dad Zachery have decided to do some traveling this season, with a goal of becoming even better while trying to get his name out there as the talented young racer that he is. The New Jersey trip was the first race in that process.
“This was my first time on a track that small, so it took a little bit to get used to it,” Herbert said. “It was definitely an experience thing. We had to change a bunch of stuff towards the beginning, but we figured it out with help from Jon and Richie Keller.”
All three drivers finished sixth in their respective qualifying heat races, putting themselves into the top 60, which meant an extra 20 laps of track time, as they were placed in one of four semi-feature events on Friday night. The trio all finished in the top 10 in those events, qualifying for the C-mains on Saturday.
With only four cars qualifying from a 12-car starting field, and retired Manchester firefighter Andy Biron looking on as head of the event safety crew, Davis was the only one to advance, with a third-place finish. Davis later struggled in the B-main as the track had changed, with the outside cushion becoming the fast way around at that point. Davis’s car was set up to run the bottom. For Herbert and Wiggett, their racing experience ended with the C-mains.
The Trenton trip was the first in a series of road trips that Herbert has planned for this season. He will still compete as the reigning GSMS Champion when time permits, but without a championship in mind like in ’22. Herbert says he has been involved in racing since he was 3, helping his father with his cars.
“It kind of excelled from there and I really wanted to race,” he said. “It’s a pretty cool experience to go out there and race, for someone as young as me. I first started driving in 2019, racing a 500 cc car. We stepped up to a 600 in 2021 and then won the championship last year.
“We were first in the standings for the entire year, but the last race had me a little antsy. It was exciting. The points were very close. We won it by four points over Chase Rodgers. We had the fastest lap time at Loudon and finished third there in July, so we definitely want to make it back there this season.”
Other planned trips include a weeklong racing event in Pennsylvania and a trip to western New York in September for the Butch Coffey Classic weekend at Limerock Speedway. Herbert hopes that by the end of this season he will be among the known drivers in the very competitive form of racing.
Saturday’s event was won by accomplished veteran Pennsylvania Modified racer Tim Buckwalter, who beat another Modified standout, Billy Pauch Jr. to the finish.
STAR CLASSIC CHANGES: With an official announcement coming this week that the Big Block Supermodifieds ISMA/MSS Championship event will be held at New York’s Evans Mills Raceway on Sept. 16, the longest running Supermodified race in the region will apparently come to an end after 56 years.
Star will continue the three-day weekend of racing known as Classic Weekend in 2023, but it will headline the 350 Supermodifieds instead of the Big Block Supermodifieds, which had long been among the most popular forms of racing in the state. Car count challenges and purse payouts were involved in the negotiations, but it appears that the lack of an event sponsor may have been the determining factor.
The list of Classic winners includes Chris Perley, Russ Wood Sr., Bentley Warren, Mike Ordway Sr. and Jon McKennedy, to name a few. Jeff Abold will go into history as the final winner of the event last September.