Joe Pole

Joey Polewarczyk celebrates a 2021 win at Stafford Springs, Connecticut.

 Tom Morris

New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon opens this weekend for the 3rd Annual Northeast Classic, and Saturday’s five-division special event will also mark a return to the American-Canadian Tour for 2014 champion Joey Polewarczyk Jr. of Hudson.

Joining the ACT Tour for a season-opening event will be the Pro All Stars Series, the R&R Race Parts Open Street Stocks, the new Mighty Mini Stock Series and a Tour-Type Modified Open paying a minimum of $7,000 to win a 50-lap feature, all on Saturday afternoon.