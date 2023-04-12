New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon opens this weekend for the 3rd Annual Northeast Classic, and Saturday’s five-division special event will also mark a return to the American-Canadian Tour for 2014 champion Joey Polewarczyk Jr. of Hudson.
Joining the ACT Tour for a season-opening event will be the Pro All Stars Series, the R&R Race Parts Open Street Stocks, the new Mighty Mini Stock Series and a Tour-Type Modified Open paying a minimum of $7,000 to win a 50-lap feature, all on Saturday afternoon.
Known better in the racing community as “Joey Pole,” the 33-year-old veteran has a long list of accomplishments, including 20 ACT Tour victories, an Oxford 250 win in 2012, a memorable win at Richmond Raceway in Virginia and also a victory at the “Magic Mile” back in 2010.
“It has been 13 years since I have won there, so it would be huge,” he said. The 50-lap ACT race, which boasts a field of more than 30 entrants, pays a $5,000 winner’s share.
“Loudon is such a big venue for short track racers,” said Polewarczyk. “It is a feeling like no other to be able to pull into that victory lane. It’s a big deal. I was pretty young when I won there. Not that it didn’t mean a lot back then, but if I was able to do it again, I think I would cherish it a lot more.”
Polewarczyk spent most of last season racing Super Late Models, specifically for Maine-based Richard Moody Racing. Now he is back to racing the familiar family-owned ACT car No. 97, which is where he quickly became known in 2006 at the age of 17.
However, his plans for the new season after Saturday’s NHMS race are still a bit unknown.
“The last few years, I’ve pretty much been focused on the Pro Stock/Super Late Model stuff,” he said. “My whole career was always the ACT races. We like to change it up every now and then, so we are going to run more ACT races this year and a mixture of PASS races as well.
“We are going to run a lot, but I don’t have any set-in-stone plans. Racing anything for points is not my plan as of now. Just going to run a mixture of everything and play it from there.”
Polewarczyk’s career has included a stint as crew chief for a couple of seasons. He helped Ryan Olsen of North Haverhill and Vermont’s Mike Ziter. He didn’t rule out being a crew chief again someday, but driving is what he wants to do for the foreseeable future.
“I still want to drive and it’s hard for me to be at the track and not drive,” he said. “At that time, I was recently single and had a lot of time on my hands. I just wanted to try it. Make a little extra money on the side, but also help someone else become successful. I enjoyed it and maybe I will revisit that in the future because it was a good experience.”
The Hudson veteran is one of many short track drivers across the country willing to admit that if he watches a national racing event, such as NASCAR on television, he can’t help but think that he could have been out there and be successful if given an opportunity. But Polewarczyk is at peace with his career — where he has been and where he is headed.
“Definitely a part of me thinks that if I was there, I could do it and compete, but another part of me is OK with it,” he said. “I have a family now, with a little boy. The family automotive business, Pole’s Automotive in Hudson is going very well. I don’t regret anything, so I guess you could say a little bit of both.
“I feel like things in the racing world changed so quickly with social media. It just kind of took off. When I was at that young 16-17 year-old age back in 2008-’09, social media was around, but it wasn’t like it is now. I don’t know if that has anything to do with it, but it definitely gets you more exposure.”
A long list of entriesFor Polewarczyk to return to NHMS victory lane on Saturday, he will have to finish ahead of the Center Conway trio of DJ Shaw, Gabe Brown and Andy Shaw.
WMMP champion Quinny Welch of Groveton is entered, along with invaders Derek Gluchacki, Dillon Moltz, Tom Carey III and Jake Johnson, to name just a few.
Bryan Wall Jr. of East Kingston makes his first start at the track at which his father had success on the NASCAR Busch North Series. Jimmy Renfew Jr. (Candia), Shawn Swallow (Groveton), Erick Sands (Derry), veteran Jamie Aube (Bow) and Connor McDougal (Somersworth) are among the 35 drivers entered.
The PASS event has 28 drivers pre-entered, led by double-duty Center Conway racers Shaw and Brown, Maine veterans Ben and Mike Rowe, Eddie MacDonald, along with 2022 champion drivers Ryan Kuhn and Joey Doiron. Hudson’s Derek Griffith makes his return to NHMS as well, hoping for a better result than last spring, when a hard crash in turn one changed his season dramatically.
The Open Modified entries include Bobby Santos from Indiana, last year’s race winner Jon McKennedy, Matt Swanson in the potent Gary Casella car and July’s NASCAR Modified winner at NHMS, Anthony Nocella. Each of these pre-race favorites learned to race as teenagers at Star Speedway in Epping.
Milton Cat Modified Racing Series regulars Kirk Alexander (Swanzey), Matt Kimball (Bennington), Donnie Lashua (Canaan) and Andrew Martell (Charlestown) will be challenged by ’22 Rookie of the Year Mike Collins (Strafford) and ’23 rookie Brad Zahensky (Bow) in his first Modified race since moving up from the NHSTRA Modified division.
Practice on Saturday at NHMS runs from 9:15 a.m. until 10:45 a.m., with qualifying at 11 a.m. The first of five feature events to follow will be a 20-lap race for the Mighty Mini Stocks. Following 50-lap races for PASS, Modifieds and then the ACT Tour, there will be a 25-lap R&R Street Stock event paying $2,000 to the winner, with upwards to 35 cars expected for that event.