Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series - Foxwoods Resort Casino 301

Kevin Harvick celebrates with his son Keelan, who kisses the victory lobster after his dad won the Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in 2019.

 Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images/

Kevin Harvick’s 23rd season will be his last as a full-time competitor in NASCAR.

Harvick, a 2014 Cup Series champion, has 60 race victories and 13 consecutive playoff appearances. He has signature wins at the Daytona 500, Coca-Cola 600, Brickyard 400 and Southern 500, among others, and also captured championships in the Xfinity Series in 2001 and 2006.