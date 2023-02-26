NASCAR: Pala Casino 400

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch celebrates his victory of the Pala Casino 400 at Auto Club Speedway.  

 Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Busch, in just his second regular-season start for his new team, took the lead with 21 laps left Sunday and won the Pala Casino 400 in the final NASCAR Cup Series race at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California.

After having a good Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet in the Daytona 500 but wrecking at the end, Busch won for the fifth time overall at ACS but first in the No. 8 for RCR by passing Michael McDowell, who stayed out hoping for a late caution.