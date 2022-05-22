White Mountain Motorsports Park in North Woodstock held its 30th season-opening event on Saturday night, and if the 50-lap Foley Oil & Propane Late Model event is any indication, this season will be a very competitive one.
Jon Savage of Whitefield raced inside of Kasey Beattie for the lead over the final 10 laps before Beattie’s car broke loose in Turn 1 and Savage drove off to a popular victory, besting a 21-car field. Barrington native Alby Ovitt finished second, with Stacy Cahoon of Johnsbury, Vt., in third. The JP Sicard Flying Tiger 75-lap Triple Crown event was won by Shane Sicard from Barton, Vt.
The much anticipated return of the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour to Lee USA Speedway on Saturday evening appeared to have an upset winner coming, as JB Fortin drove from deep in the field to second place in the 175-lap “Granite State Derby”. However, a Lap 148 caution allowed teams to make final pit stops and it was Doug Coby of Milford, Conn., taking a second straight tour win in the Tommy Baldwin-owned car.
Local favorite Jon McKennedy of Chelmsford, Mass., lined up outside of Coby for the final restart, but he was no match for the six-time NWMT Champion. He settled for a second-place result, his best finish of this season, with Matt Hirschman using a different pit strategy to finish third, after he had led the first 98 laps.
“We’ve been struggling with the car the last few races, with it not wanting to turn,” McKennedy noted. “I needed to roll the center better to have something for Doug. At the end of the day it was still a good race though. Congratulations to them.”
The preliminary 100-lap event for the Granite State Pro Stock Series lined up 18 cars, with Newmarket native Bryan Kruczek leading the early laps. However, he was no match for Joey Doiron, as the Berwick, Maine, driver used a Lap 69 restart to get outside of Kruczek and after four laps he completed the race-winning pass.
“Our car fired off good and I was trying to save (tires), but I probably didn’t save as much as I should have,” Kruczek said of his second-place result. “Good old bridesmaid here again at Lee in a Pro Stock. My car got tight in the center, which made it loose off, but overall a good run.”
The NEMA Midgets headlined the Friday racing at Lee, and it was Randy Cabral (Kingston, Mass.) winning the Jeremy Decourcy Memorial event, beating Alan Chambers of Atkinson. Dylan Coutu won an entertaining NEMA Lites feature event on Saturday.
Across the state in Claremont it was Ben Poland of Charlestown taking home an emotional Friday night victory in the Late Model Sportsman ranks, as he dedicated the win to both of his grandparents, who passed away recently. David Greenslit drove from a 14th starting spot to win the Street Stock main for his New Hampshire-based team.
At Monadnock Speedway in Winchester, Kenny Thompson of Contoocook was a Saturday night winner in the Street Stock division. Tyler Leary continued his dominance of the NHSTRA Modified division with another victory in that event.
Ryan Christian of Canaan pulled off two podium finishes on Saturday at Bear Ridge Speedway in Vermont. Christian won the Late Model feature before turning in a second-place run in the headlining DIRTcar Sportsman division. Josh Sunn was the USAC DMA Midgets winner, with Thomas Placey taking top honors in the Modified Coupes division.
Sunday’s scheduled PASS/ACT Late Model doubleheader at Monadnock was again postponed due to the threat of severe thunderstorms in that area. A makeup date was being discussed, but has yet to be announced.
New Hampshire Motor Speedway announced a new sponsorship deal with the Crayon Group. The Saturday, July 16 NASCAR Xfinity Series race being run as part of a doubleheader with the NWMT is now named the “Crayon 200”. Crayon is a cloud-based digital IT company, and software solutions provider. The NASCAR Cup Series races on the “Magic Mile” on Sunday, July 17.