Kyle Larson won the final race off pit road, held on over two restarts and scored his first 2023 victory in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond International Raceway in Richmond, Virginia.

In the first of three straight weeks of short-track racing in the NASCAR Cup Series, Larson and the field pitted with 25 laps left after Tyler Reddick’s spin on Lap 372 brought out the seventh caution.